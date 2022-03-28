Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 13

How did Sam feel about playing Switch again?

Lance's partner was killed on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 13, paving the way for the big return.

Meanwhile, Kensi, Deeks, Roundtree, and Kilbride worked together to catch an aerospace engineer who stole Navy schematics.

As the team investigated, they realized the two missions were linked.

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.