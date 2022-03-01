Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 3 Episode 6

Who was the bomber?

Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 6 found alliances crushed as the truth was finally revealed.

Meanwhile, Layton came to terms with his past decisions before making an irreversible call.

Who sided with him in the end?

Elsewhere, Wilford's prognosis seemed grim, but there was a glimmer of hope in the form of an old face.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.