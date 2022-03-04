Watch Station 19 Online: Season 5 Episode 10

Did Travis and Theo survive the haunted house?

On Station 19 Season 5 Episode 10, the pair faced danger following a shocking emergency call.

Treating Owen -tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Ben continued his fight for Baby Pru, but a last-minute decision threatened his relationship with Bailey.

Elsewhere, Vic opened up to Andy about what happened, and there was a lot of back and forth to get the truth.

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 10 Quotes

The house doesn't like visitors!

Woman

Without an evaluation, I can't deem you fit to go on calls. You come find me when you decide to pull your head out of your ass.

Diane [to Ben]

