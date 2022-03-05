Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 9 Episode 11

Did the team manage to take down the Conglomerate?

On The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 11, an investigation into the government-sponsored assassins threatened to tear the team apart.

One of the team members revealed a shocking link to the group.

Meanwhile, Red embarked on a solo mission to dig deeper into the events leading up to Liz's death.

What did he learn?

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.