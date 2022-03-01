Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 1 Episode 8

at .

Did Arman help Thony in her time of need?

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 8 found Thony reaching out when it became clear Luca's surgery would not be completed in the U.S.

Distraught Thony - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 8

However, Hayak was less than impressed to learn that Arma was lying to him.

Ultimately, Thony had to turn to an old face and channel a more cutthroat part of her personality to save her son.

How did it all play out?

Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch The Cleaning Lady online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

I was right about one thing. It was a mistake for you to come to Vegas. I think you should go back home.

Thony

Thony: You’re an addict, Marco. Even if you had won all that money, I wouldn’t want it.
Marco: But you have no problem taking money from a gangster, do you? I’m Luca’s father. I’m not going to have some other man taking care of my kid or my wife.

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 8

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 8 Photos

Marco Gambling - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 8
Armon and Thony kiss in Mexico - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 8
A New Plan - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 8
Thony operates - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 8
Going to Mexico - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 8
Having a plan - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 8
  1. The Cleaning Lady
  2. The Cleaning Lady Season 1
  3. The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 8
  4. Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 1 Episode 8