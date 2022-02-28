The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Full On Gangsta

Thony and Arman risked everything to get Luca to Mexico, but what did it cost them?

Thony showed her feisty side on The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 8, and she wasn't afraid to threaten the doctor with Arman and his mob connections to do it.

Thony De Le Rhosa has become a full-on gangsta, and Arman would have been so proud of her.

Thony stood up for herself and what she needed. It didn't matter to her that Marco lost $25,000 at the casino. It only mattered that he stole the $20,000 that she had saved for Luca's surgery. As always, Thony's number one priority was her son.

Thony: You’re an addict, Marco. Even if you had won all that money, I wouldn’t want it.

Marco: But you have no problem taking money from a gangster, do you? I’m Luca’s father. I’m not going to have some other man taking care of my kid or my wife.

Permalink: But you have no problem taking money from a gangster, do you? I’m Luca’s father. I’m not...

Permalink: But you have no problem taking money from a gangster, do you? I’m Luca’s father. I’m not...

When Fiona tried to plead Marco's case, Thony refused to listen, insisting that no one understood how bad it had become in the Philippines.

You don’t know how bad it was before we came here. We almost lost our home because he gambled away the money for the mortgage and didn’t tell me. Our car got repossessed. Our friends stopped talking to us because he borrowed money and never paid them back. Thony Permalink: You don’t know how bad it was before we came here. We almost lost our home because he gambled...

Permalink: You don’t know how bad it was before we came here. We almost lost our home because he gambled...

Thony was tired of taking care of Marco and cleaning up his messes when she needed her priority to be Luca and his surgery. It's no wonder Thony looked so exhausted. Dealing with an addict is tiring, and caring for a sick child on top of that is exhausting.

Thony went to Arman, her safe place like she usually did, and he offered them money for the surgery. He even offered to accompany them to Mexico to make going in and out of the country more accessible.

Arman, Thony, Luca, and Daria looked like a family, and Arman was good at handling Luca.

When Luca became upset about leaving his dad, Arman distracted him by saying they'd go up in Luca's spaceship, appeasing Luca.

The medical resort was so luxurious that it felt more like a vacation than a hospital. Part of that made Thony feel uneasy because she hadn't been able to relax in so long. She was always working and worrying about Luca and never took time for herself.

Thony finally relaxed with Arman by the bonfire and admitted that the Philippines no longer felt like home. Somehow it seemed like this was her way of acknowledging her marriage was over.

Thony: So much has happened in Vegas I want to forget.

Arman: Well, not everything I hope?

Thony: No, not everything.

Permalink: No, not everything.

Permalink: No, not everything.

This was the scene Arman, and Thony fans have been waiting for. He asked her to dance to a slow Mexican song, and those smoldering looks and little touches added to the sexiness of this scene.

Elodie Yong and Adan Canto oozed chemistry and showed how to work those dance moves with longing looks in the moonlight.

Their second kiss was even hotter and sexier than their first kiss on The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 6.

Thony even kept the kiss going longer before reluctantly going inside.

Nothing is ever easy for these two, and soon their lies caught up to them. Arman had decided to broker his gun deal while in Mexico, but he needed Nadia to stay in Las Vegas to sell a cover story to Hayak.

Nadia played her part beautifully -- at first. She convinced Hayak that Arman was out of town on business, but Garrett played mind games with poor Nadia.

Nadia was smart. She never let Garrett know he was right. However, he hit a nerve when he started asking questions about Thony and insinuating that Arman and Thony were in Mexico together.

Nadia knew how to lie to save face, but she crumbled as soon as Garrett left. She really thought Arman was building a better life for them. Nadia wanted them to get away from Hayak, so it crushed her that he lied to her face about his plans.

To make matters worse, Hayak learned that Nadia and Arman lied to him, and Hayak does not take being lied to well.

Besides taunting Arman, he punished Carlos for Arman's deceit. Hayak was cruel and cold for having his men beat Carlos until he confessed where Arman hid the guns.

When Hayak had what he wanted, he had no problem just shooting and disposing of Carlos.

Those men were disposable to Hayak. He even treated Arman like that, so it made sense why he wanted to get out.

Arman would have needed Nadia to make that plan work, and she was done once she learned he lied to her again.

Arman tried to deny that he and Thony were having an affair, but Nadia was brilliant. She said she heard all the details of his emotional affair from the sleazy FBI guy.

While Arman and Thony haven't slept together, they run to each other's rescue first. Nadia isn't wrong. Arman enjoyed playing the hero.

However, he still cared about appearances, or he wouldn't have run back and left Thony to deal with doctors who care more about wealthy clients than sick kids. Arman will need a new plan since Nadia will no longer help him further his career now that he played her.

Thony became a full-on gangsta when the doctors threatened to postpone Luca's surgery for a wealthy client and beauty treatments.

She threatened the doctor, saying he wouldn't want to meet Arman. Arman has gone to great lengths to protect Thony and would not hesitate to hurt him.

You think giving surgery to someone with more money is ethical? If my son dies, you don’t want to meet the man I came here with. Thony Permalink: You think giving surgery to someone with more money is ethical? If my son dies, you don’t...

Permalink: You think giving surgery to someone with more money is ethical? If my son dies, you don’t...

Thony eventually convinced him to let her operate on Luca. That had to be such an emotional experience for her, being responsible for her son's life.

When Thony broke down after, I wished Arman had been there to comfort her. Instead, she was all alone.

Both Thony and Arman realized that the FBI played them in those final moments. Their lies were catching up to him.

Before they could compare any more notes, a gunshot went off, and a car exploded.

Poor Thony was on the phone worrying if Arman was dead or alive and if she would ever see him again.

Who ordered the hit on Arman? Was it Arman seeking revenge? Was it Garrett getting him out of the way, or is Arman trying to escape and faking a hit?

Over to you, Cleaning Lady Fanatics. Do you think Arman will survive that gunshot and explosion? How will Thony and Luca get back from Mexico?

Do Thony and Arman have a genuine chance at romance now? Chime in below in the comments.

Remember, if you missed an episode, you can watch The Cleaning Lady online right here via TV Fanatic.

The Cleaning Lady airs at 9/8c on Mondays on FOX.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.