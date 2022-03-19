What to Watch: The Presence of Love, Halo, Bridgerton

Calling all gamers! Halo drops this week. It's gonna be big!

And for those of you who need a little love in your hearts, Bridgerton returns to put that smile back on your face.

Find out what else you should watch this week below.

Sunday, March 20

8/7c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

Elizabeth’s published book makes the rounds in Hope Valley, and it’s a real page-turner!

May is curious if the Mountie in the book is based on Nathan. Oooh. We can’t wait to learn more!

And does Nathan have a flouted heart? He sure doesn't think so.

8/7c Power Book IV Force (Starz)

Rolling dahlia out comes with some complications for Tommy and Claudia.

The new business partners find themselves butting heads on what’s right for the product, with Tommy leaning one way and Claudia another.

Will they be able to come to an agreement? It’s another wild hour of the hit series you won’t want to miss!

8/7c Killing Eve (BBC America)

Eve struggles to identify her lead in The Twelve.

Villanelle gets her mojo back - she decides to be good by embracing what she's good at - killing.

Carolyn discovers an old acquaintance in Cuba and decides to go rogue.

8/7c The Equalizer (CBS)

This one is bound to have fans talking one way or another, and it teases a nail-biting hour!

Dante’s kids reach out to McCall after Dante is kidnapped by some panicky deputies who illegally detained and beat him before they realized he was a fellow cop.

Will McCall have to face the Blue Wall to save Dante?

8/7c Riverdale (The CW)

Riverdale is back for 2022 in its new Sunday timeslot! How will Sundays shakeup the series going forward?

Picking up after the five-episode “Rivervale” event, Jughead, Archie, and Betty deal with mysterious side-effects from the bombing. Could it be tied to the alternate universe or might be due to Cheryl’s curse? Cheryl seems to think she played a hand in their unfortunate turn of events.

But the big question at hand: Will the curse affect the town of Riverdale overall? You’ll just have to watch to find out!

9/8c The Presence of Love (HMM)

Over the years, Adjunct Professor of Romantic Literature, Jocelyn “Joss” Lambert has let practicality and fear of the unknown rule her life, saving risk and adventure for the heroines in her books.

Just before her 33rd birthday, Joss receives a surprise gift from her late mom – a 10-day trip to England to discover her roots – a trip she and her mom had always planned to take together. Faced with a career-altering “publish or perish” deadline, an anxiety-prone Joss goes on the journey, hoping it will inspire her.

As Joss ignores her own deadline to help a young girl named Tegan, her father, Daniel and his mother, Merryn begin to warm up to her and see their family bonds strengthened and Joss finds a link to her own family’s past that brings her clarity.

As her journey of self-discovery comes to an end, Joss must decide how to live her truest life — a life that might just include a romantic kind of love she never expected.

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

An unidentified aircraft that flies into U.S. airspace and crashes into a Navy plane.

The NCIS team is called in to investigate.

Also, Deeks and Kensi begin to prepare for their foster inspection.

9/8c Outlander (Starz)

Roger comes to Henri-Christian’s aid after he’s bullied by a few Fisherfolk lads who believe the baby is a demon.

Fergus is distraught over the child’s treatment and worries about his future.

Meanwhile, a friendship blooms between Young Ian and Malva.

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

The final season continues to gather steam, and many of the characters wind up crossing paths.

Prepare for one of the most shocking episodes of the series to date.

How will it all play out?

9/8c FROM (Epix)

Things are getting real.

After Sara gets her orders, she struggles with what to do next, while the Matthews start asking the hard questions about where they currently reside.

Elsewhere, Julie questions her choices and Boyd seeks out guidance wherever he can find it.

They say the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. A new episode of #FROMonEPIX premieres this Sunday on @EPIXHD. pic.twitter.com/fHftFGCk5H — FROM on EPIX (@FromOnEPIX) March 18, 2022

10/9c S.W.A.T (CBS)

The calm, cool, and nice Tan is out the window during a case that brings him face-to-face with someone from his past.

And based on this promo, we’re definitely looking forward to it. It’s Tan’s time to shine, and he’s giving off season one Street vibes with the impulsiveness and badassery. It may suck for Hondo who has to chastise him. But frankly, we’re looking forward to Tan kicking some ass!

Bring on a Tan-heavy installment!

Monday, March 21

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock TV)

Things are about to get crazy!

When we left off, Kayla was being pressured to fire Marlena, but somehow Kayla is the one who ends up getting fired!

Meanwhile, Maggie comes up with an even more ridiculous solution to the Sarah problem: have Tony move into the Kiriakis mansion with her! Let’s hope Anna puts a stop to that silliness.

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

We’re back in business, baby!

9-1-1 returns after an extra-long break with an all-new hour that ramps the action up to a hundred.

We’ve got runaway trucks with bombs underneath, and a host of emotional moments as Eddie struggles away from the 118 and Hen realizes she isn’t ready to see Chimney replaced at the station.

There will be LOTS to discuss after this installment! Trust us.

9/8c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Following up an exciting 9-1-1premiere, fans of the franchise will get another little gift when Athena Grant makes a cameo in Lone Star when Carlos and Grace seek help on a SWAT-ing call that leads to a death.

Yes, two of 9-1-1: Lone Star’s biggest fan-favorites will be working together and sharing some screentime. We’re so excited!

Meanwhile, Amy Acker guest stars again when Catherine gets a bomb scare a the governor’s office and the team responds.

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

Melanie is back! And so are Wilford’s dastardly ways.

With New Eden so close, what could possibly go wrong? Can anything go right?

Big questions still left to be answered: Who does Dr. Headwood have in her lab? Who is still fighting on Wilford’s side? Can we have one episode where no one dies?

8/7c All American (The CW)

With the pressure of school, Spencer and Olivia find themselves looking forward to a fun day together, but quickly find themselves in the middle of everyone’s lives at home.

aura learns of some new information about the ongoing investigation that has Coop, Patience, and Preach worried. Billy and Grace are at odds as to who is best for the job, and neither is ready to back down.

Layla assumes the worst when her dad tells her he is stepping away from his hectic life at the label.

9/8c All American: Homecoming (The CW)

When a blackout occurs at Bringston, some juicy secrets revealed, but will they stay amongst the group once the power gets turned back on?

Damon grows suspicious of what Simone and JR are hiding from him, and Simone struggles with telling Damon that she gave away a baby for adoption too.

Coach Marcus and Amara’s relationship comes to a head, making them question how to proceed.

9/8c The Gilded Age (HBO)

Gladys Russell’s debutante ball could be the event of the season – but can her mother pull it off without Mrs. Astor?

One of the servants has a surprising secret that could mean disaster.

Will Marian’s plans go off without a hitch? Not if Aurora Fane and Aunt Ada have anything to say about it!

It’s the season finale of the most lavish spectacle on television!

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

Shaun has a little shadow!

Now that Salen’s gone (for now, anyway!), the medical series is back to focusing on compelling cases and relationships with patients, and Shaun is first up.

The notoriously detached Shaun allows himself to become a surrogate parent to a scared little girl in the hospital, and at first, it’s cute. But when she crashes, will he be able to give her the best possible care given his feelings for her?

10/9c The Endgame (NBC)

Snow White’s little bank robbers send Val and the Feds on a tailspin when their next big event is attempting to get into the Federal Reserve Vault.

It prompts Val and the others to race again time to stop them, hoping to prevent economic collapse.

But let’s be real, hasn’t the economy already collapsed, or is the fictional world of The Endgame far better than our own?

Tuesday, March 22

8/7c FBI (CBS)

If they harm a hair on Tiff’s head, we revolt at dawn!

The team dives into a cross-country serial killer case that will have so many twists and turns, it’ll have our heads spinning.

But the scary part is that TIff may be in danger when someone attacks her at the scene.

9/8c FBI: International (CBS)

There’s nothing like the stress of trying to keep a political figure safe in a foreign country that will have everyone tense as heck!

The flyover team has the task of protecting the U.S. Attorney General safe after a security breach in Hungary.

And Raines has to juggle personal matters too when a sibling visits Budapest.

9/8c This Is Us (NBC)

Is this the beginning of the end for Kate and Toby?

Their marriage has been fraying for a while. Since Toby’s prolonged absence is causing so much stress, it’s logical for Kate to try visiting him in San Francisco to ease the tension.

But things may go from bad to worse, as the visit could open Kate’s eyes as to how far off-track their relationship is and how much more she wants out of life.

9/8c Naomi (The CW)

There is a lot going on when Naomi returns from its mini-break!

Greg and Jen celebrate their anniversary, and while they reminisce about the past, they also look toward the future and what’s next for their family.

Elsewhere, Dee and Zumbado don’t see eye-to-eye when it comes to Naomi, and Anthony and Nathan spend more time at the comic book store, much to Lourdes’ dismay.

9/8c Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The best comedy of the year returns with all-new episodes, and we’ve never been happier that school is back in session!

Open House at a school is quite the experience, and our beloved, neurotic Janine is working herself up over meeting a struggling student’s parent for the first time.

Of course, she is.

10/9c FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

How do you grieve the sudden loss of your fearless leader and friend?

The team is still reeling from Jess’ death, but it doesn’t stop them from jumping into another disturbing case.

They track down a member of an Incel group who is determined to come after and kill all the people who never gave him a chance.

Wednesday, March 23

10/9c Astrid and Lilly Save the World (SYFY)

It's double trouble when a doppelganger monster arrives on the day of the school play.

With The Guardian enacting his plan soon, will Astrid and Lilly be able to save the day?

Will Astrid and Lilly’s newfound arguments and disagreements prevent them from saving the world?

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

Uncle Gary knows that the best way to get over heartbreak is to find someone new. He gives the best advice, and those Gary/Danny scenes are always a highlight of the series, which means that this installment should be fun!

Elsewhere, proving that the Savilles are the “bestie” portion of their post-divorce life, Eddie turns to Katherine for advice when he’s afraid to get intimate with someone new now that he’s in the chair.

And Maggie gets into some good trouble when she opts to talk with a young woman on-air who may want an abortion.

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Mariana is having a tough go of things after Callie’s departure, and everyone seems to rally around her and offer support while she also faces complications with her undercover job, Evan, and newbie Joaquin.

Malika dives right into her new job with Lucia Morales, but it’s not as it’s cracked up to be.

After so much men drama, Davia wants to dos something to get herself out of a rut.

Thursday, March 24

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

You’re killing it, 2024. Raffi and Seven may have detected The Watcher, but what about Rios? How will he reconnect with the team now that he’s been arrested by ICE?

Back on La Sirena, let’s see how the Borg queen plays the cards she’s been dealt. Will Jurati figure out the last piece of the puzzle? Hey Q, where’ve you gone? It’s TIME about you let us in on your plan!

Halo (Paramount+)

Master Chief makes his way to the small screen in a big way. We’ve watched the first two episodes and this TV adaptation has something for fans of the games and new people watching the franchise for the first time. Return to TV Fanatic for full reviews!

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

We will learn about Sullivan and Ross’ past through flashbacks, while in the present, Sullivan still fights an uphill battle trying to get Beckett to attend AA meetings.

Station 23 learns that they will be shut down, which puts Andy in an unpopular position.

And that pesky custody saga continues!

9/8c Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The hospital is bustling with excitement when a man arrives with a python wrapped around his torso. Seconds worth of screentime in the promo already suggests this is going to be FUN!

Hamilton offers Mer a permanent position in Minnesota, which is something that a lovelorn Nick genuinely hopes she’ll consider.

But will she? Will Mer really leave Seattle for good?!

10/9c Big Sky (ABC)

The aftermath of the confrontation with Ronald leaves everyone reeling. And two important people missing.

Meanwhile, things come to a head for Travis when his handler shows up and makes contact with Jenny.

Will his plan to ruin the Bhullar’s be ruined? Oh, and Wolf is STILL alive! Oh, joy!

Friday, March 25

Bridgerton (Netflix)

It's time for a new love story, Bridgerton fans!

Netflix's hit drama returns for a second season that puts Lord Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma at the wheel.

What does that mean for everyone else in the Ton?

You'll need to tune in to find out.

Severance (Apple TV+)

A celebratory atmosphere pervades the Macrodate Department as Helly earns a reward, but Dylan can’t forget what he saw. Innie Mark finds a gift from his Outie, bringing him and the team one step closer to finding out the truth about their existence. Things get bloody this week on Severance.

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Based on the New York Times Bestseller by Min Jin Lee, the epic tale comes to Apple TV+.

This sweeping saga chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive.

Starring Lee Min-Ho, Minha Kim, Jin Ha (Devs), Soji Arai, Kaho Minami, Jimmi Simpson, and recent Oscar Winner Youn Yuh-Joung (Minari).

8/7c The Blacklist (NBC)

The Task Force pursues the Chairman, who operates a dark web stock market trading shares of criminal organizations. Red takes extreme measures to locate a tracking device, causing Ressler to spiral. Cooper contacts his blackmailer.

8/7c RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Lip-Sync Smackdown has claimed its victim. Mama Ru and the judges weren’t playing around. The queens need to make sure they don’t drop the ball during a challenge ever again.

For the remaining queens in the competition, it’s time for the Rusical. It will be a song and dance show set to the inspiration of Moulin Rouge. Which queen will steal the spotlight? Who will get kicked out of the chorus? And which queen will be the next to sashay away?

The countdown is on for the final few rounds of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14.

