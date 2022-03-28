YOU Season 4 Spoilers: Setting, Returning Stars, & More!

YOU Season 4 is officially in production, and plenty of details are starting to trickle out about the highly-anticipated next chapter.

After the conclusion of YOU Season 3, there was much debate about where the new season would take place.

As you'll recall if you watch YOU online, Joe made his way to Paris.

Nice Ride - YOU Season 1 Episode 3

When the series returns, however, the action will shift to London as filming photos have made their way online, according to Screenrant.

But what brings Joe Goldberg to London?

Tati Gabrielle was also spotted shooting scenes as Marienne in the U.K. so it's likely Joe is following her.

Marienne Finds Happiness -tall - YOU Season 3 Episode 9

It was also recently revealed that Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts) had landed a pivotal role on the new season as Kate. Deadline first reported the casting news.

"Kate tends to be 'the adult in the room,' and has embraced the moniker of 'icy bitch,'" Netflix's description teased of the casting.

"She's especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists," it continues.

"Kate prefers 'arrangements' to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centered partier Malcolm."

Charlotte Ritchie attends "The Phantom Of The Open" World Premiere

"When Malcolm invites Joe, an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems."

We already know how Joe reacts to people against him, but maybe the show will switch things up.

Euphoria and The White Lotus star Lukas Gage has also landed a pivotal role as Adam "an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate."

Adam is "famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family," the character breakdown reads. 

Lukas Gage attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection

"An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend."

"But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication."

Netflix officially picked up YOU Season 4 in October, ahead of its third-season debut.

The series has been a huge performer for the streaming service across the globe.

Looking to YOU - tall

"Reading Caroline's novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view," said Sera Gamble at the time.

"And it's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons."

"The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4."

What are your thoughts on all the news?

Hit the comments.

