American Idol's Kenedi Anderson Stuns Fans, Withdraws from Season 20

One of the most promising contestants on American Idol Season 20 has departed the competition.

Kenedi Anderson, a 17-year-old singer, has exited the show following a breathtaking Top 24 performance.

“You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now,” host Ryan Seacrest shared.

“Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons."

"We send her well wishes.”

Anderson took to social media to share a statement on the decision.

"For personal reasons, I'm unable to continue on American Idol," the singer penned on Instagram.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I know it's necessary. I'm so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me."

"Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way."

Anderson has been a frontrunner since her first audition on the veteran ABC reality series, where she performed a rendition of Lady Gaga's "Applause."

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan knew there was a bright future ahead for the young star, allowing her to advance to the next stage of the competition.

"I mean, my head is spinning," Bryan said after the edition.

"I'm threatened! They're younger, they're prettier, they sing really good! You check every box. And a lot of all of them. Get ready to become your own hero," Perry added.

“You don’t understand. We can sit here all day long and sing songs, but we are looking for the next ‘thing’ in the music business," Richie said of the audition.

"You have graced us because your voice, your look, your sound."

"You have answered our prayers.”

While details about why the star left the show are scarce, Fremantle Media shared a statement to TV Line that seemingly reiterates that Kenedi chose to leave.

"We are disappointed to see Kenedi leave," the statement reads.

"But we are excited to watch this celebratory 20th season unfold with the incredible talent vying to be the next American Idol."

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday on ABC.

