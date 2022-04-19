Angelyne: Emmy Rossum Stars as '80s Billboard Icon in Trailer for Peacock Series

Peacock on Tuesday gave viewers their most extensive look at Angelyne.

The series is described as a limited series "about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne."

It is set to launch on Peacock May 19, 2022, with Shameless grad Emmy Rossum in the title role.

Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky, Hamish Linklater, Charlie Rowe, Lukas Gage, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim, Philip Ettinger, Antjuan Tobias, Tonatiuh, and David Krumholtz also star.

The trailer is bonkers, delivering several twists that highlight the fun of it all.

"As a society broadening our understanding of identity, this story plays with large questions. Are we defined by the historical facts of our life? Or can we define ourselves? To self-actualize, to embrace whoever we are on the inside and live whatever truth feels most accurate," Rossum said of the role.

"When everyone’s experience of reality and truth is personal, can there ever be one true story? I've spent the better part of 4 years thinking, living, and breathing this project."

"I love Angelyne. She’s as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a 80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new age spirituality."

"She's a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living-breathing piece of art. Here is a little taste of the show. I hope you fall in love with her magic.”

Adds Showrunner and EP Allison Miller:

“Angelyne is an homage to the Real Angelyne who became a cultural icon in Los Angeles. This isn’t the true story of Angelyne. It’s not a straight forward biopic."

"It’s a story inspired by everything Angelyne represents and so it’s a magical story, a hopeful story, a story about becoming the person you were meant to be and believing in your own inner strength to manifest your dreams."

"It’s a story about Los Angeles and everything the city means to people who move here and to people who dream about moving here."

Check out the full trailer below.

