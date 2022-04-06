Animal Kingdom Final Season: Teaser Trailer and Premiere Date!

The final chapter of Animal Kingdom is almost upon us.

TNT on Wednesday revealed the sixth and final season of the explosive family crime drama will premiere on Sunday, June 19 with back-to-back episodes starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The series ranked as a top 10 cable drama of 2021 and stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, and Leila George.

"In the final season of TNT's adrenaline-fueled family crime drama, the Cody boys discover that they can't outrun their past," the description from TNT teases.

"With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy."

"Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion six seasons in the making."

Sounds ominous, right?

Well, the first-look teaser switches things up considerably, leaving the fate of several characters in the air.

There are gunshots, brutal battles, and everything you've come to expect over the course of the series.

The final season of Animal Kingdom was announced well ahead of the premiere of Animal Kingdom Season 5, so we've had plenty of time to prepare for the end.

Still, it will be tough to say goodbye to the Codys. They're one of those TV families that have many layers, and will be remembered for years.

Animal Kingdom is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Emmy(R) winner John Wells, Daniele Nathanson, Erin Jontow, Nick Copus and Bradley Paul serve as executive producers on the series.

The series was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film written & directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.