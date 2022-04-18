Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey to Star in Hallmark’s Two Tickets to Paradise

Two Tickets to Paradise is officially in production.

Hallmark Channel has announced the start of production on a new original movie as part of this year’s Summer Nights programming event.

Ashley Williams (How I Met Your Mother, Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday), Ryan Paevey (General Hospital, Christmas at the Plaza), and Mary-Margaret Humes (Dawson’s Creek, A Valentine’s Match) star in the film, which is being shot on location at the iconic Royal Hawaiian Resort on the island of Oahu in Hawaii.

"Two strangers meet on what feels like the worst day of their lives. Hannah Holt (Williams) and Josh Wyatt (Paevey) have both just been stood up at the altar, and as chance would have it, sit down next to each other in the park," reads the logline.

"Meeting each other turns out to be the morale boost they need to commit to taking their honeymoon vacations as they try to turn lemons into lemonade. Soon after they embark, they realize they have landed at the same honeymoon resort and keep crossing paths in tropical paradise."

"Josh introduces Hannah to his friend from the past, Alice (Humes), who lives on the island and shares her wisdom with the heartbroken duo. Seeing the futility of fighting fate, Hannah and Josh eventually join forces and help learn from one other to enjoy their vacations."

The movie is another addition to the Hallmark Summer Nights movie line-up, which typically airs late summer on the cabler.

In the past, we've had a string of hit movies that have resonated with Hallmark fans, and we expect the same with Two Tickets to Paradise.

Hallmark is the go-to destination for feel-good movies to lift your spirits, and what better way to do it than with a sun-soaked movie?

