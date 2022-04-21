Becoming Elizabeth: Starz Drops Trailer and Premiere Date

STARZ will take viewers into the early years of Queen Elizabeth I.

The premium cabler announced today a Sunday, June 12 premiere date for Becoming Elizabeth, its upcoming Tudor drama exploring the fascinating, untold story of the early life of England’s most iconic Queen.

On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9:00 ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

Here's the logline:

Long before she ascended the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor, played by Alicia von Rittberg (Fury, Charité, Genius), was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court.

The death of King Henry VIII sees his nine-year-old son Edward, played by Oliver Zetterström (The Midnight Gang, The Romanoffs), take the throne and sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power when Elizabeth, Edward and their sister Mary, played by Romola Garai (The Hour, The Miniaturist) find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country.

Additional key players in the relentless quest for power include King Henry’s widow, Catherine Parr, played by Jessica Raine (The Informer, Patrick Melrose), Thomas Seymour, played by Tom Cullen (Weekend, Black Mirror).

He plays the new King’s uncle, who quickly marries the widowed Catherine but soon takes an interest in the teenage Elizabeth and Duke of Somerset, played by John Heffernan (The Pursuit of Love, The Crown).

The Duke of Somerset loses no time in claiming the position of Lord Protector for himself when the old King dies.

The upcoming drama series also stars Jamie Blackley (Greed, The Last Kingdom), Alexandra Gilbreath (Tulip Fever, RSC’s Provoked Wife), Jamie Parker (1917, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), Leo Bill (Rare Beasts, In Fabric), and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us).

The cast also includes Ekow Quartey (This Way Up, A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Shakespeare’s Globe), Alex Macqueen (Sally4Ever, Peaky Blinders), and Olivier Huband (I Hate Suzie, A Discovery of Witches).

Becoming Elizabeth is created and written by award-winning playwright and television screenwriter Anya Reiss (Spur of the Moment, The Acid Test) who also serves as executive producer with The Forge’s George Ormond (National Treasure, Great Expectations).

George Faber is also EP (Shameless, STARZ’s The White Queen) with Lisa Osborne (Little Dorrit, Man in an Orange Shirt) producing.

Check out the full-length trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts!

