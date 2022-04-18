Big Sky Inches Closer to Renewal as A Million Little Things Remains Uncertain

Big Sky looks set to continue on the case for another season.

According to Deadline, a deal is being worked out to renew the Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury-led mystery series for a third season.

Contract negotiations are tricky, but this is a step in the right direction for the Thursday drama.

Big Sky Season 2 is averaging 2.6 million viewers and a 0.31 rating among adults 18-49, down almost 45% in the demo vs. last season.

Still, even with the erosion, the show is still a powerhouse in delayed viewing, surging over 100% within a week in the demo.

While the storyline is moving in circles, ABC clearly wants to keep the show around for another season.

A Million Little Things, meanwhile, is looking more uncertain, reports Deadline.

The odds are at 50-50, which means fans will probably be waiting another few weeks yet before a more definite decision.

The series is averaging 1.9 million viewers and a 0.27 rating among adults 18-49.

It does still command decent numbers in delayed viewing, but the on-air ratings put the show in a precarious situation.

The series has reportedly not been told to wrap up its storyline with the upcoming season finale.

It means the show is very much still in contention, but it could come down to how the network views its pilots and its needs for next season.

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, Abbott Elementary, The Rookie, and The Good Doctor have all been renewed for next season.

Promised Land has been canceled, and black-ish is wrapping up its run for good.

The jury is still out on The Goldbergs, The Conners, The Wonder Years, Home Economics, and Queens.

ABC is set to announce its fall schedule on May 17, so we should have more definite word on its bubble shows by then.

What are your thoughts on Big Sky and A Million Little Things possibly being canceled?

Hit the comments.

Catch A Million Little Things Tuesdays at 10 p.m. and Big Sky Thursdays at 10 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.