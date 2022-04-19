Candace Cameron Bure Inks Megadeal With GAC Family: Will She Return to Hallmark?

GAC Family has closed a deal with another beloved Hallmark star.

The company today announced that they have signed Candace Cameron Bure to develop, produce and star in movies and television across GAC Family and GAC Living.

As part of the deal, the former Full House star will take on a prominent executive role at the company to oversee and curate programming for the networks as a whole.

Additionally, through her Candy Rock Entertainment, she has agreed to develop and produce original content for GAC’s channels.

Bure will also create year-round seasonal celebration content for the networks and play a key role in the company’s annual Great American Christmas franchise.

“Candace is adored by generations of fans as one of family entertainment’s most cherished and relatable stars,” said Bill Abbott, President & CEO of GAC Media.

“She has helped build this genre into the mainstream success it is today, and I look forward to working together at GAC Media as we further establish our brands as leaders in quality family programming," said the former Hallmark boss.

"I am truly honored that she has chosen to be a part of and help curate her special brand of family entertainment here at Great American Channels.”

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” Bure said in a statement.

“I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family."

"Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!”

In addition to being an actress, producer, director, and New York Times bestselling author, Bure is an entrepreneur whose brand extends from entertainment and lifestyle, to faith and family.

Bure is the CEO of Candy Rock Enterprises; head of her own self-titled clothing and lifestyle brands; a prolific author and co-owner of Bure Family Wines.

Bure has been a Hallmark staple for years, and is known for holiday romantic comedies where she is a perennial fan favorite, having starred in dozens of movies created in close partnership with Abbott.

Bure starred in and executive produced one of television's most successful mystery movie franchises, Aurora Teagarden.

She competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2014 and was co-host of The View in 2015 and 2016.

Fans first came to know Candace as D.J. Tanner in Full House.

In 2016, Bure and her “Full House” co-stars reunited to create 75 episodes of Fuller House.

Both of the classic sitcoms are currently airing on GAC Family.

There's no telling whether this means Bure is closing the door on a return to Hallmark, but it sure sounds like the star will have plenty of projects in the works at GAC Family.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.