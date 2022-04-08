Fear the Walking Dead Stars React to Kim Dickens' Return as Madison

Fear the Walking Dead fans are finally getting their wish.

Kim Dickens is returning to the series after a seemingly fatal goodbye during Fear the Walking Dead Season 4.

The news broke earlier this year, and there has been much excitement about it ever since.

Dickens will first appear during the second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 before regaining her series regular status for Fear the Walking Dead Season 8.

TV Fanatic got the chance to speak to Alycia Debnam-Cary (Alicia), Colman Domingo (Strand), and Lennie James (Morgan) about the big comeback.

Domingo revealed that he was instrumental in "helping our dear Kim Dickens back into the fold."

"I was given the task by our showrunners to reach out, as they were very interested in that storyline and how it would affect the cast in every way and these characters now," Domingo explained.

The star said that Kim was concerned about the story and character, "like any good actor would."

"She wanted to make sure that there was a real reason for her character to come back."

Colman said that everyone realized that it was an excellent thing for the show.

"It got the cast and the crew excited and happy because it's just about telling great stories."

"I'm super excited," Colman added, saying that he's glad to have one of his dearest friends back on the show.

Alycia revealed that she knew about the return for a while before it was announced.

"I was genuinely shocked and surprised. Fans were so excited for the potential of her returning," Debnam-Carey shared, adding that she had no idea it was a possibility after the way Dickens was written out.

"If that was a secret that the writers had kept for all that time, it was definitely not something I was aware of."

"I was definitely convinced. I was like, 'oh no, she's done. She's not returning. Like, that is a for-sure conclusion."'

"So when I found out, I was completely shocked and excited for her, and excited for the fans because I know they wanted it for a really long time."

"I was in the same boat as the fans. I was very much thinking that's some amazing news," the star added.

For Lennie, he had wanted to work with Kim Dickens since coming over to Fear the Walking Dead from the parent series.

He said that Kim has felt like "the missing piece" throughout his journey on the series.

However, he didn't believe the return would actually come to fruition when he first heard about it.

"I knew Colman was acting as an intermediary between the two camps, but I had my doubts that it was going to happen," said Lennie.

"When it was finally confirmed, I was very excited," he added, saying that he had many questions, and they were all about when he would get to work with Kim.

"Even though Kim hasn't been there, her legacy has been there, and her memory for those characters who know her has been carried with them. They have been making choices as characters, what they believe to be post-Madison all the way through it."

"It's going to affect every character because, you know, they have some sense of her, and they have some connection to her and realize what those connections are, and the effect that she's had on each of us as characters is going to be fascinating."

Little is actually known about how Madison will return, but a recent trailer suggests that she has been kidnapped by a group, possibly Padre.

TV Fanatic will have plenty more Fear the Walking Dead interviews ahead of the season premiere on April 17.

Remember, you can watch Fear the Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.