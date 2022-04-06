Grey's Anatomy: Kate Walsh Returns!

Grey's Anatomy is bringing a fan favorite back for the second time in the same season.

Kate Walsh confirmed on TikTok Wednesday that she will reprise her Addison Montgomery role on an upcoming episode of the veteran medical drama.

Per TV Line, the exciting installment is set to appear on the May 5 episode.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Addison returned for a two-episode arc earlier this season.

Recent episodes have suggested the Residency Program could be coming to an end, and Addison played a big part of getting the Residents back on the right track earlier this season.

Perhaps we can expect more Residency drama during Walsh's next stint on the series.

Walsh initially appeared in the first three seasons of the series, before departing to headline spinoff Private Practice.

The common consensus amongst fans is that they'll take as much Addison as possible.

Addison has many ties to the characters on the series, so it's easy to understand why she would return.

Addison and Meredith shared a moment earlier this season as the former revealed how difficult her time during COVID-19 had been.

Meredith introduced Addison to her children for the first time, which, when you consider their relationship in the past, was a big step.

Walsh previously spoke of a potential return last year, ahead of the first comeback.

"If they could get it done, I'd be happy to come back," she told PEOPLE.

"Maybe I'll Zoom in Dr. Addison could Zoom in," before touching on the fact she knew the series would be a huge hit.

"Sometimes I do feel like I get a little witchy about things," she said.

"I was like, 'This is a great show.' Even before it even had an airtime. I was just on as a guest, I was like, 'This is a great show. I think it's going to be really good.' And here we are. Here they are."

"Seven years later. It definitely changed my life," she added.

News of Walsh's return comes months after the series landed a pickup for Season 19.

The series has been plagued with rumors of demise, but the fact of the matter is that it remains ABC's top-rated entertainment program in Live + 7.

It will be around for as long as Ellen Pompeo and the creatives think it is viable.

The next big milestone is the 400th episode (set to air Thursday, May 26).

That episode will span two hours and will also serve as the conclusion to Grey's Anatomy Season 18.

In addition to Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy also stars James Pickens Jr. (Richard), Chandra Wilson (Bailey), Kevin McKidd (Owen), Camilla Luddington (Jo), Kim Raver (Teddy), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia), Kelly McCreary (Maggie), Jake Borelli (Levi), Chris Carmack (Link), Antony Hill (Winston), and Scott Speedman (Nick).

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

