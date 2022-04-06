Grey's Anatomy: Kate Walsh Returns!

at .

Grey's Anatomy is bringing a fan favorite back for the second time in the same season.

Kate Walsh confirmed on TikTok Wednesday that she will reprise her Addison Montgomery role on an upcoming episode of the veteran medical drama.

Per TV Line, the exciting installment is set to appear on the May 5 episode.

Addie Returns - Grey's Anatomy

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Addison returned for a two-episode arc earlier this season.

Recent episodes have suggested the Residency Program could be coming to an end, and Addison played a big part of getting the Residents back on the right track earlier this season.

Perhaps we can expect more Residency drama during Walsh's next stint on the series.

Walsh initially appeared in the first three seasons of the series, before departing to headline spinoff Private Practice.

Addison Hugs Amelia - Grey's Anatomy

The common consensus amongst fans is that they'll take as much Addison as possible.

Addison has many ties to the characters on the series, so it's easy to understand why she would return.

Addison and Meredith shared a moment earlier this season as the former revealed how difficult her time during COVID-19 had been.

Meredith introduced Addison to her children for the first time, which, when you consider their relationship in the past, was a big step.

Missing Derek - Grey's Anatomy

Walsh previously spoke of a potential return last year, ahead of the first comeback.

"If they could get it done, I'd be happy to come back," she told PEOPLE.

"Maybe I'll Zoom in Dr. Addison could Zoom in," before touching on the fact she knew the series would be a huge hit.

"Sometimes I do feel like I get a little witchy about things," she said.

Meeting Derek's Kids - Grey's Anatomy

"I was like, 'This is a great show.' Even before it even had an airtime. I was just on as a guest, I was like, 'This is a great show. I think it's going to be really good.' And here we are. Here they are."

"Seven years later. It definitely changed my life," she added.

News of Walsh's return comes months after the series landed a pickup for Season 19.

The series has been plagued with rumors of demise, but the fact of the matter is that it remains ABC's top-rated entertainment program in Live + 7.

Addison and Amelia - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4

It will be around for as long as Ellen Pompeo and the creatives think it is viable.

The next big milestone is the 400th episode (set to air Thursday, May 26).

That episode will span two hours and will also serve as the conclusion to Grey's Anatomy Season 18.

In addition to Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy also stars  James Pickens Jr. (Richard), Chandra Wilson (Bailey), Kevin McKidd (Owen), Camilla Luddington (Jo), Kim Raver (Teddy), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia), Kelly McCreary (Maggie), Jake Borelli (Levi), Chris Carmack (Link), Antony Hill (Winston), and Scott Speedman (Nick).

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

These TV Couples Were Set Up to Succeed, But Failed Miserably
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Grey's Anatomy Quotes

MEREDITH: "You don't get to call me a whore. When I met you, I thought I had found the person that I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I was done! All the boys and all the bars and all the obvious daddy issues, who cares? I was done. You left me. You chose Addison. I'm all glued back together now. I make no apologies for how I chose to repair what you broke. You don't get to call me a whore."
DEREK: "This thing with us is finished. It's over."
MEREDITH: "Finally."
DEREK: "Yeah, it's done."
MEREDITH: "It is done."

Arizona: Oh my God! I mean, I understand why you're into her. She's hot. Wait, she likes you?
Nathan: What? I mean, I'm going to try not to be offended at that.
Arizona: No, no, no. It's just that Derek was, Derek was epic for her. They were the great love story. I mean, that girl's heart beat for Derek Shepherd. It just, it never occurred to me that she would ever be with anyone else. He was perfect. He was everything. That man turned her world. It, I spooked you. Don't be spooked.

Grey's Anatomy Music

  Song Artist
You know im no good You Know I'm No Good Amy Winehouse iTunes
Song Worrisome Heart Melody Gardot
Help im alive Help I'm Alive Metric iTunes

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Photos

Home Sick with Mom -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 14
Hunt in Charge - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 14
Chief Off - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 14
Maggie Talks to Fernanda -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 14
Waiting for a Patient - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 14
Checking Fernada's Heart - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 14

Grey's Anatomy Videos

Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Grey's Anatomy: Kate Walsh Returns!