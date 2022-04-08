Harry Wild Exclusive Sneak Peek: Harry Does Her Best Feeble Granny Impression!

We've got an exclusive clip for you from Acorn TV's Harry Wild.

There is something about the British mindset that allows murder mysteries to flourish. And they come in many different tones.

Harry Wild takes the humorous approach, and it really works, especially with Jane Seymour in the starring role.

Seymour stars as Harriet "Harry" Wild, a retiring university literature professor finding herself at one of life's crossroads.

After her existence gets jolted by a mugging, her senior police detective son, Charlie, invites her to stay with him to recuperate.

Although she's reluctant at first, it might be Charlie who suffers the most when she starts interfering in a murder he's investigating.

It's a case leaving detectives baffled, but Harry sees a startling resemblance to an obscure Elizabethan play.

Digging deeper puts her face-to-face with her mugger, a troubled teen named Fergus Reid, but instead of being fearful, she recognizes his potential, and the two begin a joint venture into crime-solving.

Frankly, it's a match made in heaven, and our exclusive clip from Harry Wild Season 1 Episode 3 shows the chemistry between Harry and Fergus and Seymour and Rohan Nedd, who plays Fergus.

"Mincemeat" begins when a body is pulled out of the river near Harry's local pub.

Something about the dead man feels familiar to Harry.

When she remembers how she knows him, she realizes she's stumbled onto the ultimate misdirect.

Harry, along with the ever-present Fergus, goes undercover at the house of the "grieving widow," a Polish restaurant, a girls' boarding school (the admirable assistance of Harry's teenage granddaughter, Lola), and a greyhound race track to uncover the sinister truth.

Along the way, Harry starts to grow closer to Ray, Charlie's An Garda Síochána boss and mentor.

It's going to get messy.

But the delightful messes that entangle Harry are exactly why we watch.

Here's the clip from Harry Wild Season 1 Episode 3, "Mincemeat," premiering on Acorn TV on Monday, April 11, when Harry does her best impression of a feeble old woman. Enjoy!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.