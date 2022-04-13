IMDb TV Rebranded as Amazon Freevee

Amazon has announced a significant shake-up for its free streaming service, IMDb TV.

The ad-supported service will be rebranded to Amazon Freevee, beginning April 27.

What's more, the service will feature an expanded originals slate throughout 2022, with the roster ballooning 70% by the year's end.

Bosch Legacy, a spinoff of Bosch is set to premiere in the coming months, while the service is also home to Leverage Redemption, Alex Rider, Judy Justice, and more.

“Over the past two years, we have seen tremendous growth for our AVOD service and are committed to bringing our audiences premium, free-to-consumer content,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

“We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing originals, and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD service with content audiences crave.”

“We have been delighted by the viewer response to our modern television network in a streaming landscape,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for Freevee.

“With Freevee, our current and future viewers will discover a home that allows creative talent the freedom to tell impactful, entertaining, and inspiring stories; a service accessible to all and freed from time-slot restrictions and device availability; and a destination that provides customers with both new and familiar, escapist and engaging content — free of charge.”

Many TV outlets rebrand when they embrace change, with ABC Family becoming Freeform, and CBS All Access becoming Paramount+.

What's more, Freevee will also be home to original movies, with an order for Love Accidentally, starring Brenda Song and Aaron O'Connell.

It will be fun to see if viewers embrace the strategy shift, but at least there is one destination with a roster of free shows to watch.

Netflix recently announced another increase in price, which could send people looking for cheaper offerings.

What are your thoughts on the name change?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.