Killing Eve Series Finale Review: Making Dead Things Look Nice For Losers

Some fan-favorite characters kicked the bucket in the final two episodes of Killing Eve.

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 7 saw Pam enact one last murder on Helene's behalf.

This death broke and stunned us, as we seriously loved this character.

Pam gave Konstantin a big hug and thanked him for helping her get her new life, then cut his stomach open.

As he died, she learned that Helene got killed by Villanelle and that she didn't have to kill him: but it was too late.

He was already bleeding out to no return, so she sped up the process and slit his throat.

She comforted him as he died, but we needed a lot of tissues.

Even though Konstantin often proved to be a dirty bastard, we still loved his humor and his presence on the show.

Kim Bodnia was incredible in the role over the past four seasons, and while we are sad he didn't survive, we can't say that we are incredibly shocked.

We knew there would be some significant death in the final two episodes, and we didn't expect Konstantin to bite the dust so quickly.

We missed his humor in the final hour without him!

Sadly, Konstantin wasn't the only character to reach an early grave.

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 8 saw another major (MAJOR) character die.

There are some MAJOR spoilers for the finale of Killing Eve following the next image in this article.

We knew that one of the leading three women had to die. We have had that feeling since season one.

We didn't know who, as all three, Eve, Villanelle, and Carolyn, constantly put themselves in danger.

One last time, turn back now or forever hold your peace: MAJOR SPOILERS for the ending of Killing Eve following this image!

The most significant death in the history of Killing Eve finally happened: but it wasn't Eve.

Despite the name of the show, Eve came out alive.

Villanelle took out most of The Twelve as Eve officiated a wedding as a distraction in a moment of pure badassery.

As Eve and Villanelle embrace, Villanelle gets shot in the shoulder by a sniper.

She turned Eve around and threw her in the water to protect her, even sacrificing her own life.

Which it did.

Villanelle got shot a few more times on the boat and a few more times when she hit the water, much to Eve's dismay.

We were FLOORED. Could Villanelle be dead?

There was a LOT of blood, and Eve tried her best, but Villanelle sadly bled to death.

We learned who put the hit out on Villanelle in a shocking twist: Carolyn.

At least, it's heavily implied that Carolyn ordered the hit, which also indicated that she might be one of the top seats in The Twelve.

Sadly, this doesn't make any damn sense, and the more we think about it, the less and less it makes sense.

If Carolyn is the head of The Twelve, then how did she not know about Lars/Johan?

How did she not know who ordered the hit on Kenny?

Did SHE order the hit on her son?

Many unanswered questions had revealed themselves by the time the credits rolled, all surrounding Carolyn.

There's also the question of who the sniper was and who Carolyn spoke to through the walkie.

Just as Eve popped her head out of the water, a big title card said "THE END."

We can't help but feel a little ripped off because while it was a brilliant episode with a good ending, there's too much left unsaid.

Villanelle's dead. Fine. But that opens up a whole new world of questions and emotional turmoil for Eve that we would love to see.

Having Villanelle die was incredibly said, as she and Eve made up during the last two segments.

They had some excellent emotional development and some very spicy scenes, including a lot of making out.

Together, they vowed to take down The Twelve, and while they may have taken down some of The Twelve, they did not take down all of them.

But again, that's an assumption. This could have been the perfect ending, but they dropped the ball by leaving things WAY too ambiguous.

Sometimes leaving things to the imagination on a cliffhanger-ish note can work wonderfully, but not for Killing Eve.

Or at least not the way they approached it.

Leaving us with Eve in the water and Villanelle bleeding out would have been brilliant if it had not been for the Carolyn reveal.

The show's writing has always been pretty consistent, even if that meant losing a bit of itself as each season aired.

This season featured a strong focus on The Twelve, which could have worked wonderfully, but they dropped the ball again.

The only bits that we got to see of the Twelve happened when Villanelle killed them on the boat.

We didn't get to see who any of them were.

There was no fanfare; there weren't even any good kills.

All of the kills got presented montage-style, which disappointed us greatly.

A big allure of Killing Eve is watching these characters do terrible things to each other, and only seeing splashes of blood and some basic kills disappointed us.

The plot worked wonderfully, but the execution fell flat, leaving us wanting more.

Rating these episodes proves to be complicated because of the mixed back of feelings.

If the finale had been longer (or if it served as a regular episode before the ending), it would've easily been five stars.

But because of all of the unanswered questions (and new implications/mysteries introduced in the last five minutes), the episodes falter.

Still, we are happy that this iconic show could go out on its terms: for better or for worse.

So Fanatics, what did you think of the series finales?

Were you as shocked as we were with how things ended?

Let us know in the comments below, and remember to watch Killing Eve online here on TV Fanatic.

Hello, Losers Review Editor Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 1.1 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 1.1 / 5.0 ( 133 Votes) 4.0 / 5.0

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.