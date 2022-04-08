Legacies Promo: Hope Returns to New Orleans, but Will the Mikaelsons Save Her?

Saving Hope will be a tough mission.

If you watch Legacies online, you know that Klaus and Hayley's daughter recently turned her humanity off as she activated her tribrid abilities.

In doing so, a God named Ken is coming after her to reclaim his status as the most powerful being in all the world.

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 15, Freya (Riley Voelkel), Rebekah (Claire Holt), Marcel (Charles Michael Davis), and Kol (Nathaniel Buzzolic) return, presumably to help save their niece.

"Welcome home, little one," Rebekah says to a clearly surprised Hope, who finds herself back in New Orleans.f

"Why won't you just go away?" Hope complains in one scene, leading to the following response from Rebekah.

"Hope, no matter how powerful we are, our greatest strength is family."

"Always," Marcel interjects, as Rebekah responds, "And forever."

It really looks like an episode of The Originals, leading us to believe this is the episode fans have been waiting for.

"Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) continues to be swirled in confusion and fighting her humanity, which results in her seeing the people who mean the most to her: Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt), Marcel (guest star Charles Michael Davis), Kol (guest star Nathaniel Buzolic), and Freya (guest star Riley Voelkel)," the logline teases.

"Kaleb (Chris Lee) wants to introduce Cleo (Omono Okojie) to his world, including those who had the most profound influence on his path," the logline continues.

"Meanwhile, Lizzy (Jenny Boyd) devises a plan to get in someone’s good graces," it continues.

None of the other plots are present in the teaser, but it looks like a lot of the episode will spend time away from this plot.

Check out the full clip below, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

