Rob Lowe and Son to Star in Netflix Comedy from Santa Clarita Diet EP

Rob Lowe is returning to the wonderful world of comedy.

Netflix today ordered Unstable, a new scripted comedy series starring Lowe and his son, John Owen Lowe.

Unstable is co-created and executive produced by both Lowes and Victor Fresco.

"The series is set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, following an introverted, socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster," the logline reads.

"It is inspired by Rob and John Owen Lowe’s social media relationship, in which John Owen often humorously trolls his dad."

"Their posts often go viral and have been extensively covered in the media."

“We are very excited to be working with Victor, Rob and John Owen,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Head of Comedy.

“The three of them - and their wildly funny, smart sensibilities - are a perfect fit for our growing slate of scripted comedies.”

Rob Lowe’s career spans four decades in film, television, and theater.

Rob has been nominated for two Emmys, six Golden Globes, and four Screen Actors Guild awards, of which he won two.

Lowe is currently starring in and producing 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3.

His podcast, Literally! With Rob Lowe, features irreverent yet thoughtful conversations with leaders in the world of business and entertainment.

With Alan Yang, he co-hosts Parks and Recollection, a podcast taking a behind-the-scenes look at each episode of the celebrated comedy classic Parks and Recreation.

John Owen Lowe is a writer, producer, and actor.

His acting credits include The Grinder and the Netflix feature Holiday in the Wild.

John Owen has been a story editor on the series 911: Lone Star, penning several episodes over the past three seasons.

He most recently finished production, starring in and producing the independent feature Grace Point from writer/director Rory Karpf.

Victor Fresco is a television writer, showrunner, and show creator. He has created seven television series, including the Netflix show Santa Clarita Diet.

He is credited with creating the critically-acclaimed series Better Off Ted and Andy Richter Controls the Universe, for which he was nominated for a writing Emmy.

Fresco wrote for three years on NBC’s My Name is Earl and was nominated for an Emmy for his work on that show, as well as for Mad About You.

What are your thoughts on this order?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.