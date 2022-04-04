Shadowhunters: Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood Reunite for Rewatch Podcast

Shadowhunters was cut short in its prime.

The Freeform drama was canceled after three seasons, and now, fans can look forward to two of its cast members airing their thoughts on the series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood are reuniting to offer their unfiltered opinions on the biggest developments.

Return to the Shadows is the name of the podcast.

If you watch Shadowhunters online, you know that McNamara and Sherwood played the central couple Clary and Jace on the teen drama.

"Creating and shooting Shadowhunters was such a special, unique, life-shaping experience that truly changed us — personally, professionally, and artistically," McNamara says.

"When approached about the podcast, I thought it seemed like the perfect next step to give back and support this beautiful Shadowfam community."

"So, I reached out to Dom to see if he would join me as we both have always sought out ways to do so."

She continues: "The Shadowfam is and always will be near and dear to our hearts, their love and support is as strong as ever and for that, I am forever humbled and grateful."

"With Return To The Shadows, we are able to share stories, secrets, and memories as well as behind-the-scenes tidbits alongside interviews with the cast, crew and creatives — as a love letter to the ShadowFam."

"As we embark on this next adventure, I am excited to invite members of the Shadowfam, old and new, to join us as we Return to the Shadows."

Sherwood adds, "A show is nothing without people who love and support it. I think it was clear that no one, including us, was ready to let this show go."

"With this opportunity, we get to love and cherish the show beginning to end, whilst also enveloping the fans that gave us so much into our world. I just hope people enjoy it!"

The first episode bows April 11, meaning you should probably plan a rewatch accordingly.

In recent years, rewatch podcasts featuring stars of popular shows have taken off.

The O.C.'s Melinda Clark and Rachel Bilson brought their show back into the conversation, while One Tree Hill's Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton, and Sophia Bush talked all things One Tree Hill on the Drama Queens Podcast.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.