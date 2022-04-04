Shadowhunters: Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood Reunite for Rewatch Podcast

at .

Shadowhunters was cut short in its prime.

The Freeform drama was canceled after three seasons, and now, fans can look forward to two of its cast members airing their thoughts on the series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood are reuniting to offer their unfiltered opinions on the biggest developments.

Clary and Jace on Season 3 - Shadowhunters

Return to the Shadows is the name of the podcast.

If you watch Shadowhunters online, you know that McNamara and Sherwood played the central couple Clary and Jace on the teen drama.

"Creating and shooting Shadowhunters was such a special, unique, life-shaping experience that truly changed us — personally, professionally, and artistically," McNamara says.

The Final Hunt - Shadowhunters Season 3 Episode 22

"When approached about the podcast, I thought it seemed like the perfect next step to give back and support this beautiful Shadowfam community."

"So, I reached out to Dom to see if he would join me as we both have always sought out ways to do so."

She continues: "The Shadowfam is and always will be near and dear to our hearts, their love and support is as strong as ever and for that, I am forever humbled and grateful."

"With Return To The Shadows, we are able to share stories, secrets, and memories as well as behind-the-scenes tidbits alongside interviews with the cast, crew and creatives — as a love letter to the ShadowFam."

Jace Herondale - Shadowhunters Season 3 Episode 21

"As we embark on this next adventure, I am excited to invite members of the Shadowfam, old and new, to join us as we Return to the Shadows."

Sherwood adds, "A show is nothing without people who love and support it. I think it was clear that no one, including us, was ready to let this show go."

"With this opportunity, we get to love and cherish the show beginning to end, whilst also enveloping the fans that gave us so much into our world. I just hope people enjoy it!"

The first episode bows April 11, meaning you should probably plan a rewatch accordingly.

Anchor - Shadowhunters Season 3 Episode 18

In recent years, rewatch podcasts featuring stars of popular shows have taken off.

The O.C.'s Melinda Clark and Rachel Bilson brought their show back into the conversation, while One Tree Hill's Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton, and Sophia Bush talked all things One Tree Hill on the Drama Queens Podcast.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Why Aren’t You Watching These (Excellent) Shows?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Shadowhunters Quotes

It's your 18th birthday. Everything's going to change for you now.

Jocelyn

Clary: Simon, how could someone as smart and perceptive as you not realize the person sitting right there is in love with you?
Simon: I guarantee you I'm not the only smart, perceptive person to make that mistake.

Shadowhunters

Shadowhunters Photos

Clary and Jace on Season 3 - Shadowhunters
The Wedding Party - Shadowhunters Season 3 Episode 22
Malec Weds - Shadowhunters Season 3 Episode 22
Luke Garroway - Shadowhunters Season 3 Episode 22
Clizzy - Shadowhunters Season 3 Episode 22
Father and Daughter - Shadowhunters Season 3 Episode 22

Shadowhunters Videos

Shadowhunters Sneak Peek: Simon and Izzy Team Up!
Shadowhunters Sneak Peek: Simon and Izzy Team Up!
Shadowhunters Season 3B Trailer: Who's Getting Married???
Shadowhunters Season 3B Trailer: Who's Getting Married???
Shadowhunters Promo: Mark of Destruction
Shadowhunters Promo: Mark of Destruction
  1. Shadowhunters
  2. Shadowhunters: Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood Reunite for Rewatch Podcast