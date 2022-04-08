Shahs of Sunset: CANCELED After Nine Seasons at Bravo

The sun has set on Shahs of Sunset for the last time.

The Bravo reality series has been canceled after nine seasons, according to Page Six.

Shahs of Sunset Season 9 wrapped in August 2021, meaning that fans have already seen the last of the show.

The outlet states that money was a concern because the show had become so expensive to produce, but another source said that the show had simply "ran its course."

News of the cancellation comes after original star Mike Shouhed was arrested for domestic violence.

The reality TV star was subsequently booked and charged with corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

He paid $50,000 bail and is due back in court in July.

While there will be much speculation about whether Shouhed's arrest sealed the fate of the show, Page Six says that Mike's situation was entirely separate from what was being reported about the show.

Another source said that there was just a slim chance he would have returned for a potential tenth season.

Shahs of Sunset followed Persian-Americans living in Los Angeles, putting a spotlight on their personal lives and careers while opening up about living the LA life.

The series had many memorable moments throughout its run and had just as much drama as its reality counterparts on Bravo.

The cabler is open to working with the stars in the future, with reports emerging that MJ Javid, Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi, and Reza Farahan are already working on potential projects.

The ninth -- and now final -- season featured Farahan, Gharachedaghi, Javid, Shouhed, as well as Destiney Rose, and Nema Vand.

News of the cancellation comes as fans of Vanderpump Rules are awaiting word on its future.

Like Shahs of Sunset, Vanderpump Rules has lasted nine seasons, but fans were less than impressed with the convoluted nature of the storylines on the most recent season.

Bravo is doubling down on the Real Housewives franchise after the success of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and will launch The Real Housewives of Dubai this summer.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Do you think it was time?

Hit the comments below.

If you want to relive any of the drama, you can watch Shahs of Sunset online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.