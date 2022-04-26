Snowpiercer, American Dad Among Shows in Jeopardy as Scripted Development Ceases at TNT and TBS

The newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to the future, and that future does not involve scripted originals at TNT and TBS.

According to Variety, the media conglomerate will no longer develop scripted content on the cable networks, leaving the fate of their shows up in the air.

TNT's most popular show is Snowpiercer, which currently has a fourth season in production.

That show has an output deal outside the U.S. with Netflix, while the series has a streaming window on HBO Max domestically.

The other remaining scripted show on TNT is Animal Kingdom, which is gearing up to launch its final season later this year.

TNT has been scaling back scripted content over the last few years, so it's no surprise that the cabler is turning its back on scripted content.

The only remaining scripted originals on TBS are The Last OG, Miracle Workers, Chad, and American Dad.

Chad was supposed to return for its second season earlier this month, but fans were shocked when the cabler nixed the premiere date at the last minute.

It's possible a new strategy will be employed for the sure, possibly involving a move to HBO Max.

American Dad is a big performer, so it's likely that show will continue in another capacity.

Deadline reported today that the TBS comedy series Kill the Orange-Faced Bear has been canceled weeks before commencing production.

The Damon Wayans Jr. comedy was set to span 10 episodes, but the cast and crew learned of the fate earlier today.

The good news is that the show will be shopped elsewhere, so it could pop up at another destination.

The deal on Warner Bros. Discovery closed earlier this year, and this is the latest in a list of changes.

CNN+ was recently announced to be closing down, less than a month after launch.

The streaming service launched on March 29 with a wide array of programming featuring CNN staples.

