So You Think You Can Dance Announces Cast Overhaul Ahead of Season 17

When So You Think You Can Dance returns to FOX after a three-year absence, it will have an entirely new judging panel.

FOX revealed Monday that the Emmy Award-winning dance competition series will premiere Wednesday, May 18 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), following the season finale of The Masked Singer (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

"The series will introduce a new dynamic judging panel – welcoming home Stephen “tWitch” Boss, alongside Emmy-, Tony- and Golden Globe-nominated artist Matthew Morrison and dancer, singer and digital sensation JoJo Siwa," says a press release from the network.

Cat Deeley will step back into her role as host of the dance competition series, marking the sole returning player from previous seasons.

"The brand-new version will feature highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more," the network teases.

Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition.

After a lengthy hiatus, FOX announced last month that the show would be coming back.

Longtime judge Nigel Lythgoe subsequently revealed that he would not be a part of the revamp.

“I am so thrilled that America’s young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers,” he posted on Twitter.

“On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season. I don’t know who will be saying ‘Cue Music’ but I wish them well.”

Over the course of its 16 seasons, the series has received 71 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design.

The series was initially set to return in the summer of 2020, but the pandemic scuppered those plans.

“Production on Season 17 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ will not be moving forward due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fox said in a statement in 2020.

“As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time."

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.