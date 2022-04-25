S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 18 Review: Family

What happens when a prominent judge is shot and killed? And that prominent judge is an old friend of Hicks'?

On S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 18, 20-Squad tries to get the bottom of why he was targeted and who is behind it all.

Meanwhile, it's another Sons of Anarchy reunion as Ryan Hurst returns as Luca's brother, Terry. This time, Terry finds himself in trouble but his big bro may not provide the help he needs. Will Luca come around?

I particularly love when S.W.A.T. storylines include Commander Hicks because we usually don't get to see him as much, or at least get personal storylines with him.

With the death of Judge Walker, Hicks opened up to his wife, Maggie. Having gone through a loss with his wife, he knows what she's going through.

He told her a story of an earlier time in his relationship and how he cried in a grocery store aisle decades later thinking of that moment.

If you need anyone to talk to, or cry to, or stand in the freezer aisle with, I'm here. I'm the guy, okay? Hicks

Now that Molly isn't seen much, we don't get many Hicks-centered storylines.

Being able to get a deeper look into his backstory and his wife and seeing how the team is there for him, it makes for a really great and beautiful episode.

This episode also included yet another Sons of Anarchy reunion with the return of Ryan Hurst.

Terry Luca is back again to bring more worry into his brother's life, and this time he gets arrested.

The situation isn't ideal and Luca does not like how his brother has been acting. Kenny Johnson and Ryan Hurst may not be brothers in real life but man, can they act like it.

I'm tired of you trying to fix my life so you can feel better about your own. Terry

Any time family is involved on S.W.A.T., it's going to be a good episode. Especially if said episode is literally titled "Family."

Terry feels like Luca resents him for not going far in life, for not sticking to one thing. In reality, Luca is just being a big brother and wants what's best for him.

It's heartbreaking to think that Terry felt like he was disappointing his brother.

Family is complicated, to say the least, and when Tan and Street were trying to give Luca advice, they shared their own experiences.

However, just like all siblings, the two of them ended up talking and it was a touching moment between the brothers.

Hopefully, it won't be long again until Terry comes back because it is always a pleasure seeing him on the series, and the storylines are always intriguing.

Nothing is ever predictable with him around, and I just love the bond between Ryan Hurst and Kenny Johnson.

Speaking of family, it wouldn't be an episode about it without Hondo and Daniel Sr.

It's time for Daniel Sr. to move out of Hondo's place, though Hondo was a little skeptical, considering his father kept skipping out on checking out apartments he sent him.

Family always means the most to Hondo.

He tried to tell his father that he needed to look at apartments and to tell him if he thought that he's kicking him out. Daniel Sr. confessed to deciding to move in with Hondo's mother and giving it a try.

The Harrelson family is always something and I'm never not excited to see what will happen with them next.

One storyline I was not expecting in this episode was a small moment between Street and Chris.

The two seem to be getting closer this season, but as always, it's hard to tell with them. It's always complicated between them, but it doesn't stop them from making certain comments.

Makes you think, though. I mean, so many people, so alone. If you're lucky enough to find someone to be with, maybe someone you're meant to be with, could be foolish to push that away. Just sayin'. Street

Permalink: Makes you think, though. I mean, so many people, so alone. If you're lucky enough to find...

Street not-so-subtly brings up how if someone were to find the person they were meant to be with, they should be with them.

This blossoming relationship between Street and Chris has been blossoming for too long, and it's time for it to finally happen.

There aren't many episodes left of the season, and it would be a perfect time for them to finally get together.

It will be interesting to see how things will move forward following this episode.

With Season 5 coming to an end very soon, the episodes are starting to get more intense and getting closer to concluding some season-long storylines.

Luckily there is a Season 6 coming up later this year, so whatever isn't finished will most definitely be addressed next season, at least, that is the hope.

I'm curious to see if they will keep Street and Chris' tension going on in the final episodes or if they will finally give fans what they so rightfully deserve.

Where do you think Terry and Luca will go from here? Now that they've patched up their relationship once again, will they start to get along?

And with Daniel Sr. out of Hondo's house, it gives Hondo and Nichelle more privacy to try to start a family. Will they get the happy ending they deserve? Do you want them to start a family?

There aren't many episodes left of S.W.A.T Season 5, so is there anything specific you'd want to see in the remaining episodes?

How do you think the rest of the season will play out? Share your comments below

