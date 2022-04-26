The Essex Serpent Trailer: Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes Hunt a Mythological Creature

What is fact and fiction?

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for The Essex Serpent on Tuesday, and we have many questions.

The new limited series stars Emmy and SAG Award winner Claire Danes and Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston, and is based on Sarah Perry’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The Essex Serpent will debut globally with the first two episodes on Friday, May 13, 2022, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through June 10.

Here's the official logline:

Set in Victorian England featuring a star studded cast led by Danes, Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, “The Essex Serpent” follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent.

She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

"I can’t think clearly when I’m around you,” Hiddleston says to Danes in the trailer, hinting at a romance brewing.

However, Cora is less than impressed when the person she thought she could trust fails to defend her.

It's a trippy trailer, and one that highlights the first-rate acting from the cast.

The fact that the series is limited means we should get a clear beginning, middle, and ending, which makes it far more appealing to the average viewer.

Far too often, TV shows go on for too long, and fans don't get their deserved resolution.

The cast alone is worth tuning into the show, but the trailer does a fine job of highlighting the world the characters find themselves caught up in.

The Essex Serpent is directed by BAFTA Award nominee Clio Barnard and written by BAFTA Award nominee Anna Symon.

Barnard and Symon also serve as executive producers alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Patrick Walters.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.