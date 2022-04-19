The Resident: Andrew McCarthy Lands Pivotal Role

The Resident has yet to be renewed for Season 6, but the FOX medical drama is already looking ahead to next season.

Per Deadline, Andrew McCarthy has landed a major recurring role on the final episodes of The Resident Season 5, with the option to become a series regular next season.

For now, the actor is set to appear in the final three episodes of the season as pediatric surgeon Ian Sullivan.

Ian is described as a “brilliant” doctor “with endless charm that masks a hidden streak of narcissism.”

While he is idolized by his young patients, Ian has a “complex relationship with his own daughter.”

News of the new addition comes just weeks after it was revealed that Miles Fowler was scrubbing out of the series as Billie's son, Trevor.

If you watch The Resident online, you know Trevor essentially disappeared on-screen, despite Fowler holding a series regular credit.

McCarthy has appeared on a string of hit series, including Good Girls, The Family, Lipstick Jungle, and Kingdom Hospital.

In addition to acting, McCarthy has also directed episodes of hit series The Blacklist and Orange Is the New Black.

While FOX has yet to renew the bulk of its dramas, The Resident is looking good for renewal.

The current season is averaging 3.15 million viewers and a 0.44 rating among adults 18-49 -- down some 20% in the demo year-to-year.

However, The Resident has always been a solid player on DVR and streaming, so it's more likely to be renewed than canceled.

FOX recently renewed the similarly rated The Cleaning Lady, which wrapped its freshman run earlier this year.

The network will also likely renew 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Call Me Kat.

The Big Leap has already been canceled, while The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, and the Great North have been renewed.

The futures of Our Kind of People, Pivoting, and Welcome to Flatch will likely be tied to the network's pilot slate.

However, Pivoting is showing signs of life despite lower on-air ratings.

What are your thoughts on this casting scoop?

Do you think McCarthy will make a great addition to the series?

Hit the comments.

The Resident continues Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX. The season finale is set to air May 17.

