The Rookie Spinoff Trailer: Explosions, New Cases, & Niecy Nash!

ABC gave viewers their first look at the two-part backdoor pilot for the FBI-set spinoff of The Rookie with a high-octane trailer.

The thrilling clip gets off to an explosive start, with Officers Nolan and Chen narrowly evading the blast zone of a detonating bomb.

Niecy Nash will appear on the episode as FBI trainee Simone Clarke.

"The living embodiment of a dream deferred – and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy," according to Deadline.

"Simone has never shied away from a challenge or a fight," the outlet states of the story.

"She is a single mother of two who put her dreams on hold to make sure her kids pursued their own."

At the time, Niecy opened up to the outlet about appearing on The Rookie.

“I’m so excited to guest star on The Rookie and bring Simone Clark to life! She is a spirited and spicy fish out of water,” said Nash to Deadline of the project.

“The cast is amazing and I can’t wait to play!”

On the aforementioned trailer, we see Simone and Nolan's first meeting, and they find themselves caught up in some shocking scenarios.

The first half of the spinoff's backdoor pilot is set to air Sunday, April 24, and will conclude the following week.

ABC will likely make a decision on whether the show will be picked up based on fan response in the weeks after, ahead of upfronts.

While The Rookie has never been a heavy hitter in the live + same day ratings, it has been a strong performer in live + 7, and via streaming.

It makes sense then that The Rookie has already been picked up for Season 5.

The cast of the backdoor pilot also includes Kat Foster (‘Til Death) as Special Agent Casey Fox, Felix Solis (Ozark) as Special Agent Matthew Garza, and Frankie Faison (Banshee) as Christopher “Cutty” Clark.

Check out the trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

