The Walking Dead: Paola Lázaro Talks Princess and Mercer's Strong Relationship, What's Ahead, & More!

at .

The Walking Dead continues to switch things up as we approach the finish line.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15 was a nail-biting installment that delved deeper into the Commonwealth's lies and deceit.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know Princess (Paola Lázaro) has been a big part of the recent events.

Princess Listens - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11

Her relationship with Mercer has been one of the brightest spots of the show, and Paola revealed to TV Fanatic that she loves how these two characters let each other's walls down.

"I think Princess can see that there's more to Mercer behind that armor," the star shared, adding that she enjoys that Mercer can see there's more to Princess than meets the eye.

The pair have really connected on a level that many didn't think possible, and Paola likes to see these two characters come together under such circumstances.

When we first met Princess on The Walking Dead Season 10, she traveled the world alone. Fast-forward a few months, and she has a job, a place to call home, and a relationship.

Princess Has a New Look - The Walking Dead

Paola knew from the comic books that Princess and Mercer would get together, but the show has deviated from the source material in the past.

"It's not until the moment you actually see the script where you're like, 'oh, this is where we're going,' because you never know what they're working on behind the scenes."

"Our show is very good at like keeping those secrets that are good for the story. I was hoping that she would get a love interest like Mercer, but I didn't expect it."

Princess has made such an impact on the show in such a short time, and Paola's favorite scene as Princess to date was when Princess tried to work through her past trauma.

Climbing the Train - The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 20

"Any scene that has her trying to figure that out is something I really appreciate because, for a lot of the fans, it creates a discussion and a conversation around mental health, which is something very helpful for our society and something that if we can make less taboo, It would be an advantage and it would be great."

Throughout her time on the show, Paola has primarily spent her time working with Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Khary Payton (Ezekiel), and Mike Shaw (Mercer).

Lazaro shared that she would love to share the screen with Carol (Melissa McBride) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

The star also touched upon how difficult it will be to say goodbye to The Walking Dead.

Princess and Mercer - The Walking Dead

"It's going to be hard because it's such a tight-knit community and, uh, You know, the term TWD families is real, you know, it's not just a phrase," Lazaro shared.

"It's a real concept, and it's a real thing. So I'm definitely going to miss the crew, cast, and everybody else. Hopefully, we can all keep in touch and who knows, maybe work on something together in the future, but it is very bittersweet."

Paola is also a playwright and revealed that she wrote a play that she will also star in at the Wooly Mammoth Theather in Washington D.C. and June.

"Don't bring your kids," Paola shared with a laugh.

The Walking Dead continues on Sundays om AMC at 9 p.m.

17 Times Labor Went Above and Beyond the Pain
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

The Walking Dead Quotes

You can breathe. You can blink. You can cry. Hell, they're all gonna be doing that.

Negan

Daryl: What is it?
Judith: I can't believe we just left her in a ditch. What if you were lost and no one could find you? Where RJ was or mom?
Daryl: You gonna tell me where this is coming from?
Judith: I just want us to be back together again ... at home. That's all.
Daryl: I radioed your mom, so she knows not to go home, so she's safe. That way she can find us.
Judith: You talked to her?
Daryl: No, but I'm gonna keep trying.
Judith: It doesn't matter. I talked to her after the fire, and I'm worried. Maybe she won't come home.
Daryl: What did she say?
Judith: She went to go help some people she met, who needed her. I didn't want to tell you.
Daryl: Why is that?
Judith: Because maybe you'd leave, too.
Daryl: I won't.
Judith: You promise.
Daryl: I can't.
Judith: Why?
Daryl: Because I can't lie to you. I don't know what's gonna happen. There ain't no one that can tell you they do. There's one thing I know, there's a whole bunch of people back there that would do anything for you. One day, when you're older, they're going to need you to do anything for them. You got a whole lot of family. Nothing can take the place of someone you love being gone. That doesn't mean that everything that follows is going to break your heart.

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Photos

Princess and Mercer - The Walking Dead
Catching Up - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15
Daryl Ponders the Next Move - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15
Aaron at Riverbend - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15
Max in the Shadows - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15
Eugene Proceeds With the Plan - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15

The Walking Dead Videos

The Walking Dead: The Whisperer War Kicks Off in Season 10 Trailer!
The Walking Dead: The Whisperer War Kicks Off in Season 10 Trailer!
The Walking Dead Promo: The Whisperers Make Their Move!
The Walking Dead Promo: The Whisperers Make Their Move!
The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Does Lydia Trust Alpha?
The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Does Lydia Trust Alpha?
  1. The Walking Dead
  2. The Walking Dead: Paola Lázaro Talks Princess and Mercer's Strong Relationship, What's Ahead, & More!