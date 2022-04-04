The Walking Dead: Paola Lázaro Talks Princess and Mercer's Strong Relationship, What's Ahead, & More!

The Walking Dead continues to switch things up as we approach the finish line.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15 was a nail-biting installment that delved deeper into the Commonwealth's lies and deceit.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know Princess (Paola Lázaro) has been a big part of the recent events.

Her relationship with Mercer has been one of the brightest spots of the show, and Paola revealed to TV Fanatic that she loves how these two characters let each other's walls down.

"I think Princess can see that there's more to Mercer behind that armor," the star shared, adding that she enjoys that Mercer can see there's more to Princess than meets the eye.

The pair have really connected on a level that many didn't think possible, and Paola likes to see these two characters come together under such circumstances.

When we first met Princess on The Walking Dead Season 10, she traveled the world alone. Fast-forward a few months, and she has a job, a place to call home, and a relationship.

Paola knew from the comic books that Princess and Mercer would get together, but the show has deviated from the source material in the past.

"It's not until the moment you actually see the script where you're like, 'oh, this is where we're going,' because you never know what they're working on behind the scenes."

"Our show is very good at like keeping those secrets that are good for the story. I was hoping that she would get a love interest like Mercer, but I didn't expect it."

Princess has made such an impact on the show in such a short time, and Paola's favorite scene as Princess to date was when Princess tried to work through her past trauma.

"Any scene that has her trying to figure that out is something I really appreciate because, for a lot of the fans, it creates a discussion and a conversation around mental health, which is something very helpful for our society and something that if we can make less taboo, It would be an advantage and it would be great."

Throughout her time on the show, Paola has primarily spent her time working with Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Khary Payton (Ezekiel), and Mike Shaw (Mercer).

Lazaro shared that she would love to share the screen with Carol (Melissa McBride) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

The star also touched upon how difficult it will be to say goodbye to The Walking Dead.

"It's going to be hard because it's such a tight-knit community and, uh, You know, the term TWD families is real, you know, it's not just a phrase," Lazaro shared.

"It's a real concept, and it's a real thing. So I'm definitely going to miss the crew, cast, and everybody else. Hopefully, we can all keep in touch and who knows, maybe work on something together in the future, but it is very bittersweet."

Paola is also a playwright and revealed that she wrote a play that she will also star in at the Wooly Mammoth Theather in Washington D.C. and June.

"Don't bring your kids," Paola shared with a laugh.

The Walking Dead continues on Sundays om AMC at 9 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.