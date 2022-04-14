The Witcher Season 3: Robbie Amell Among 4 Cast in Netflix Drama

The Witcher Season 3 is in production, and new details are spilling out about the highly anticipated next chapter of the Netflix hit.

Robbie Amell is joining the cast as Gallatin, who is described as a born fighter who leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard.

Unafraid to speak his truth, Gallatin’s loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca over power.

The other three Season 3 additions are Meng’er Zhang as Milva, a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest, Hugh Skinner as Prince Radovid, the younger brother of King Vizimir, and Christelle Elwin as Mistle, a member of a gang of misfit teenagers.

The quarter joins returning cast members Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, and Lars Mikkelsen.

Also returning are Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer, Therica Wilson-Read, Cassie Clare, Mecia Simson, Graham McTavish, Bart Edwards, Simon Callow, Liz Carr, Ed Birch, and Kaine Zajaz.

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it,” reads the description for The Witcher Season 3.

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery."

"They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

No premiere date has been revealed, but given the extensive post-production required for the series, there's a good chance we'll be waiting until 2023 for new episodes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.