Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 14

at .

Did the 126 manage to save everyone?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 14, the team raced to a fast food drive-thru, intent on saving lives.

Snag with Catherine -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Tommy's estranged brother-in-law made a surprising appearance in Austin, leading to a lot of drama.

Elsewhere, Marjan confronted Capt. Strand about his anger management issues.

How did it play out in the end?

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 14 Quotes

Mostly I can't talk about Charles without wanting to cry but right now all I feel is anger. Your brother was many things, the one thing that he wasn't, he wasn't a fool, except Julius when it came to you. You made him a fool. You're the only one who could do that.

Tommy

Owen: As the kids say, today, I'm all Gucci.
Marjan: Are you?

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 14

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 14 Photos

Tommy's confidant-tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 14
Missing the shooter -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 14
Shocking Save - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 14
Uncle Julius-tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 14
Tragic Accident - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 14
Honing His Anger - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 14
  1. 9-1-1: Lone Star
  2. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3
  3. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 14
  4. Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 14