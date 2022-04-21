Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 16

at .

Did Eddie manage to reconnect with fans?

On A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 16, he struggled at a music convention after some very personal issues in his life.

Struggling To Connect - A Million Little Things

Meanwhile, Gary, Maggie, Eddie, and Anna went on a double date where Anna had an awkward encounter with Peter.

Was there a glimmer of hope for everyone to find happiness?

Watch A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 16 Quotes

Katherine: I'm really sorry for what I said at game night. I overstepped.
Eddie: Thank you. I appreciate it.

Peter: You look really familiar. I think I know you from somewhere. Wait, I think it's coming back to me.
Gary: I'm the guy who knows where you live.

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 16

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 16 Photos

Colin Hay -tall - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 16
Little Rockstar -tall - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 16
Troubles with Anna - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 16
Blast from the Past -tall - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 16
Beaming - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 16
Dinner for Four - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 16
  1. A Million Little Things
  2. A Million Little Things Season 4
  3. A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 16
  4. Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 16