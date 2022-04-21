Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 16

Did Eddie manage to reconnect with fans?

On A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 16, he struggled at a music convention after some very personal issues in his life.

Meanwhile, Gary, Maggie, Eddie, and Anna went on a double date where Anna had an awkward encounter with Peter.

Was there a glimmer of hope for everyone to find happiness?

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.