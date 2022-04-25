A Million Little Things Round Table: Is Anna a Killer?

They hit us with a major shocker!

Peter is dead, and by the end of Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 16, we may have another murder mystery on our hands, and Anna is the prime suspect.

Join TV Fanatics, Christine Orlando, Laura Nowak, and Jack Ori as they discuss it all!

How much did you enjoy Sophie and Danny spending time together? Did you hope Danny would take Sophie on her offer to stay with her in the States?

Christine: I loved that these two got to bond as they sorted through old memories and packed up the house together. (But shouldn't that be Delilah's job!)

It would be great to have Danny around more often, but as a parent, I can't imagine giving the okay for Danny to live with his big sister, who is frequently on the road. As mature as Danny is, he needs more stability and supervision than that.

Danny is such a caretaker. He uprooted his life and went to France to help his mother. Now he's staying in France to be there for his little sister. That's a lot for a young person to carry, and I hope Danny gets more time for himself in the future.

Laura: I loved these scenes as well. I missed the two of them hanging out. I was hoping he would say yes, as I love seeing Danny on-screen. It's so sad that Danny thinks he needs to take care of Charlie and their mom. I hope he gets to let loose soon too.

Jack: I enjoyed these scenes. They were among my favorites of the hour. I was sad that Danny was leaving. I love seeing him on-screen, and he's too young to be responsible for his sister and mom.

What are your thoughts on Rome's new job opportunity at the school now that Dre has taken over?

Christine: It's wonderful and daunting. Teaching isn't always as easy as some people think it is. I want to see what and how Rome chooses to teach and how the kids interact with him. But this could be a really positive outlet for Rome moving forward.

Laura: It's a wonderful opportunity to reach young, impressionable minds, so I'm curious what he'll teach.

Jack: It wasn't what I expected to happen for Rome, but it's a great opportunity, and I'm curious about what he will teach.

What was your impression of Greta's ex and how passionate they still seem? Is it too soon for Greta to move in with Katherine and Theo?

Christine: Julia showing up unannounced at Greta's place of work and trying to change the already agreed upon plan for their condo did seem like she was baiting Greta into a fight.

It felt like Julia was vying for Greta's attention, which means she isn't letting go of the relationship yet. That doesn't mean Greta feels the same way, but Julia definitely knows how to press her buttons.

But it is too soon for Greta to move in with Katherine and Theo. If this is only for a few days or a couple of weeks, that might be okay; sort of a trial run for the future. But anything longer than that is pushing things too far, too fast.

Laura: It did feel like Julia was itching for a fight. There isn't that big a line between love and hate.

I agree it's awfully soon for Greta to move it with Katherine and Theo. I'm impressed that Theo is handling it so well.

Jack: I didn't like Julia at all. I agree that she was looking for a fight.

I think it's way too soon for Greta to be moving in with Katherine and Theo. Greta's divorce isn't even final yet, and she and Katherine haven't been dating that long. This feels like a disaster waiting to happen, though I hope I'm wrong.

I like Greta and Katherine as a couple, and I don't want Theo to have any more upheaval in his life than he has already had.

Do you think Anna has a drinking problem, and how will this affect her relationship with Eddie?

Christine: Anna hid her drinking from the group during the double date, and it wasn't just one drink. She told the bartender to keep her tab open. That means she was expecting to need a few tequilas to get through the evening, and that was before she saw Peter!

It seems Anna uses alcohol to get through stressful situations. If Anna doesn't address that, it will clash with Eddie being a recovering addict. Their relationship could go either way. They could support one another or take each other down.

Laura: Anna's drinking is starting to concern me, especially Eddie's past. A functioning alcoholic isn't a good mix with a recovering addict. This won't end well.

Jack: Anna is constantly drinking or drunk. She certainly didn't seem sober when Eddie showed up at her house at the end. Eddie might not relapse, but trying to take care of another alcoholic won't be good for him either.

Peter is dead, and now there's a mystery behind his death. Do you think Anna is behind it? What are your thoughts and theories?

Christine: If Anna is involved, then she's not being very smart about covering her tracks. If anything incriminating is in her trash, the police could seize it without a warrant once she's put it out for pickup.

And if the scenes from next week are any indication, she tells the police she was with Eddie at the convention, which is really dumb because there were probably cameras everywhere!

My guess is that Anna got black-out drunk and didn't remember what happened between her and Peter, and now she's scrambling.

Laura: I also suspect Anna got drunk and didn't remember the night. Hiding trash makes her look suspicious, though, and while I understand wanting Peter gone, this doesn't look well.

Jack: On TV, when all signs point to someone being guilty minutes after a mysterious death, they usually aren't. I agree that Anna was probably blacked out drunk and didn't remember what she did that night.

Did anyone else catch that right after telling Eddie her phone was broken, she said the cops called her to tell her about Peter?

That seemed contradictory to me and made me suspicious even though, as I said, she's so obvious a suspect I tend to think it can't be here.

What was your favorite moment from the hour?

Christine: As usual, I love Rome and Tyrell. College admissions can be so difficult. You never know why a school might accept or reject someone, and the criteria can change from year to year.

I liked that Rome made Tyrell listen to him about how a school does not determine his future or how he should view himself. Tyrell's future is in his hands, no matter which school accepts him.

Laura: I loved Sophie and Danny reading Jon's letter and remembering their sibling bond from years ago. That scavenger hunt was so cute! I also adored the Rome and Tyrell scenes. They are so natural together, and they totally believe in each other.

Jack: I loved Rome and Tyrell's scenes as well. I also liked Gina asking Val to be her business partner. Val really needed a confidence boost after dealing with the customer with the gluten allergy, and Gina gave her that.

Are there any other things about the hour you'd love to address?

Christine: Regina and Val make a good team. Everyone makes mistakes, and Val owned up to hers. Then the two of them managed to turn the day around by making the food truck a success. They both deserve the win, and it was fun to see them get it.

Laura: As Christine said, Gina and Val make such a wonderful partnership. I hope we get to see more of their success.

Jack: I loved Gina and Val too, as I said above.

I felt like everyone celebrating Gary and Maggie's baby was very premature. They said they were trying. No one said Maggie was pregnant yet!

Also, I'm with Theo. I always try to get the railroads on those rare occasions I play Monopoly.

Over to you, AMLT Fanatics! Do you agree with us? Do you disagree? Sound off below.

A Million Little Things airs Wednesdays on ABC.

TV's Badass and Inspirational Women Start Gallery

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.