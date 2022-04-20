A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 16 Review: Lesson Learned

The significant life changes continue, and for the most part, they're all positive!

The return of the exes on A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 16 wasn't nearly as climactic as you'd anticipate, but they did lead to Greta moving in with Katherine and Theo, and Paul is dead.

The death of Paul feels like some closure to that arc, but now it's Anna who is the cause for concern!

On the positive side of things, the hour gifted us with some quality Sophie and Danny time together, and it showed that the two could carry an arc on their own without any other adults.

Sophie and Danny growing closer and catching a glimpse of that sibling bond were long overdue, and they couldn't have presented a sweeter and more meaningful way of bringing the two together.

As they get older, it's natural for their sibling relationship to evolve. It felt as if we saw that right before our eyes during this installment.

And a long-abandoned scavenger hunt initiated by Jon was such a lovely way of reminding the two of what's most important in their lives.

How fortuitous was it that they stumbled upon something like that? It has been years since his death, but it was something that he orchestrated for them when they both were incredibly young.

It was this incredible piece of their father that brought back that nostalgia and felt like at that moment, he was right there with them. Little moments like that both capture the ongoing presence of grief and love for those we've lost and how their impact never leaves us.

One day your mom and I won't be here, but you two will always have each other. The greatest gift we ever gave you two was each other. Don't forget that. Love, Dad. Jon Letter Permalink: One day your mom and I won't be here, but you two will always have each other. The greatest...

Permalink: One day your mom and I won't be here, but you two will always have each other. The greatest...

They want from sniping at one another while packing up the Dixon home for what seems like the millionth time to indulging their childlike wonder, curiosity, and fun by following their father's scavenger hunt for them many moons ago.

It was worth it to have Jon's thumbprint and a saccharine letter, written in cursive despite it directed toward middle-schoolers at best, and conveniently talking about the importance of their relationship and having one another when Jon and Delilah are gone.

The Dixon children have been on their own for all intents and purposes, putting their relationship and that closeness into perspective.

The experience led to some much-needed acknowledgment. As the eldest, Sophie felt compelled to apologize to Danny for leaving him hanging, taking care of Delilah and Charlie because she wasn't in the best place.

And Danny shot down Sophie's brilliant idea of having Danny move in with her, wherever she's supposed to live because he wanted Charlie to have a reliable older sibling the way he did.

It was all incredibly sweet. Yet, it also made you shake your head at the maturity these kids had to exude when left with Delilah.

If there was ever a reminder of how much the woman sucked everything out of those around her, it was the implication that they felt compelled to "take care of" their mother as if she wasn't a full-grown adult who should be taking care of them.

It's a bit disheartening that both Dixon children are resigned to the fact that they must play the adults. But alas, we shouldn't be surprised by this.

Gina finding some success with the food truck and Val by her side weren't surprising either. The two women balance each other out well, and since we knew that Ron wouldn't be a constant figure, it only makes sense that Val serves as a partner.

They're finding their footing in this business, so as much as you felt awful about Val's misstep with the snooty woman with the gluten allergy, they needed these stumbles to figure things out.

Val has a knack for figuring out prices that cover their overheard and turn over a profit, and she has the business acumen to make this work. Her mindset, combined with Gina's cooking skills, could lead to success.

Hopefully, they won't get into any trouble in the future if they keep parking their food truck in that same area.

And Rome is expanding his resume, too, by unexpectedly signing up for a new career. We've seen how well he does with Tyrell and Sophie, so teaching something he loves to teenagers could be his calling.

Isn't it fascinating how we've followed Rome through various career opportunities in the show's tenure? It feels real because sometimes people aren't set for one thing, and it takes some exploring to find something about which they're passionate.

Dennings must've taken Rome's words to heart, as he retired as dean of the school, and Dre is in his place now. Rome managed to get the desired change he hoped for without affecting any of the students, so all's well that end's well.

And things are going well on the home front, too, now that Tyrell got accepted into Yale. Rome's pride was cute, and it reminds you of how far he's come in this unexpected parenting journey and how close he and Tyrell are.

Tyrell telling Rome how much he meant to him and how instrumental he's been in his journey and life was such a moving moment. It's these happy times that you live for most when this series typically loves to pile on all the drama.

Of course, the other arcs felt like they were advancing fast.

Greta's ex popping up in the picture wasn't nearly as earth-shattering as imagined. Clearly, Greta wasn't lying or downplaying their relationship, and the two women are done with one another.

And Julia didn't seem to harbor any resentment or ill-will toward Katherine. However, Katherine did feel caught in the middle and out of place when she witnessed the two women going at each other's throats over their condo arrangement.

That's why you're exactly what I need, someone who's patient, and reliable, and someone who makes me feel safe. Greta Permalink: That's why you're exactly what I need, someone who's patient, and reliable, and someone who...

Permalink: That's why you're exactly what I need, someone who's patient, and reliable, and someone who...

You can understand why Katherine had some concerns about Greta and Julia. They were arguing so passionately that it does give you the impression that they could find their way to one another.

They still care enough to go at each other's throats. Funnily enough, it's Eddie who Katherine confides in about all of this and her fears. He's truly become her person, and their scenes remain some of the sweetest and most endearing.

He reassured her that she and Greta seemed to be the real deal, and she shouldn't fret about it. And Katherine was able to talk to Greta about letting the condo go and just moving on for her happiness.

But then she asked Greta to move in with her and Theo, which seems ill-advised and way too fast! Surely, Greta could've found a decent place to stay rather than taking such a huge leap with Katherine.

And with Katherine feeling so insecure and concerned shortly before, it makes you wonder if her decision came from a reasonable place.

She's no stranger to making some interesting choices with her love life that can give people concern, too. It's not solely an Eddie thing, but more in a moment.

Eddie and Anna's double date with Gary and Maggie was cute until it wasn't. It's nice to see that Anna can get along with some of the friends despite her awkwardness.

And the celebration for Gary and Maggie was lovely. All Eddie knew was that Gary and Maggie were moving in together, which presumably leaves Eddie with Gary's apartment.

Katherine: I'm really sorry for what I said at game night. I overstepped.

Eddie: Thank you. I appreciate it. Permalink: I'm really sorry for what I said at game night. I overstepped.

Permalink: I'm really sorry for what I said at game night. I overstepped.

It all works out well, and that doesn't seem like too big of a step for them as a couple. However, this baby thing appears to be going at warp speed.

At this rate, we can probably anticipate Maggie finding out she's pregnant by A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 17. It's still something to wrap your head around, but the celebration when Rome and Gina learned the truth about Gary's doctor alibi was absolutely adorable.

They couldn't contain their excitement, and you'd swear it was the first child to appear in the friendship group with how excited they were about becoming an aunt and uncle.

Things could've gone wrong at some point when the detective popped up, and he had to verify that Gary was telling the truth about his alibi. It was beyond weird that he showed up at Maggie's apartment to tell Gary that he knew his alibi checked out and to wish him luck with having a kid.

Detective Sanders always feels oddly overly invested in things that he shouldn't and not nearly invested enough in the things that he should.

It's understandable why he'd consider Gary when he found out Peter died, but if the coroner ruled it a fall, why keep sniffing around?

And if it was out in the open that Peter was a pedophile, then at some rate, the detective should've considered that Gary isn't the only disgruntled person out there who would be after Peter.

Detective Sanders' fixation on Gary is annoying and weird.

Good riddance to Peter. They could've killed him offscreen without bringing him back.

Of course, they needed to scare us one last time with the possibility of Gary getting carted away, and they had to trigger the hell out of Anna.

It's hard to imagine how emotionally damaging it was for her when she saw that her close friend, whom she confided iin, started dating Peter. It's so disgusting when women do that, deluding themselves into buying into some guy's charm and ignoring the evidence and claims against him.

How could you do that to a friend?

Peter still didn't learn anything that resembled a lesson either. He couldn't resist taunting Anna until Gary showed up and reminded him that he knew where he lived.

Nothing feels like a coincidence, though. No way Peter bumped into all of them and had a bad fall the next day. Except, while everyone was jumping to the conclusion that Gary was possibly responsible, Anna didn't get the attention she probably warranted.

Anna used to live at the house, probably still had access to it, and she was angry enough to do something after seeing Peter. She's also been drinking excessively, so her impulse control could've gone down the loo.

It's suspicious that her phone got shattered somehow, she's drowned herself in more booze, something she routinely does to manage her emotions and nerves and calm herself down, and she fell off the grid during the whole timeline.

What are the odds that Anna killed Peter?

Eddie was learning to live his best life and embrace this new stage in his career, giving fans autographs, however humbling it was. And the cameo by Colin Hay was lovely.

But things may fall apart for him when the full extent of Anna's issues hits him head-on.

Katherine apologized to Eddie for overstepping, but now we have proof that her fears were warranted. Anna legitimately has a drinking problem and needs help.

Peter: You look really familiar. I think I know you from somewhere. Wait, I think it's coming back to me.

Gary: I'm the guy who knows where you live. Permalink: I'm the guy who knows where you live.

Permalink: I'm the guy who knows where you live.

She bumped into Peter in the first place because she snuck away from dinner to have a shot. And it speaks volumes about the problems a person has when they dump all the evidence, a garbage bag full of empty glass bottles, away rather than have someone know about them.

Anna is a functioning alcoholic, and that's not someone Eddie should be around. It's concerning, and if she did have something to do with Peter's death, Eddie would be twice as devastated to find out.

The guy can't catch a break!

Over to you, AMLT Fanatics.

Do you think Anna had something to do with Peter's death? Are you happy about Maggie and Gary's news? Sound off below.

You can watch A Million Little Things online here via TV Fanatic.

Lesson Learned Review Editor Rating: 4.5 / 5.0 4.5 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 4.5 / 5.0

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.