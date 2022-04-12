Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Thea prove to be the best influence on Simone?

On All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 7, the teenager competed in her first college-level tournament, and it brought out a lot of emotions.

Meanwhile, Damon struggled with an assignment as it hit a little too close to home when it triggered some of his insecurities.

Elsewhere, JR re-examined his identity, and an unlikely source stepped in to offer some assistance.

Use the video above to watch All American: Homecoming online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.