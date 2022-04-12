Watch All American Online: Season 4 Episode 14

at .

Did Spencer manage to prove himself during practices?

On All American Season 4 Episode 14, the teen was still struggling to get acclimated to college life and the pressures of all the classes.

Making Friends - All American Season 4 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Coop started a new job at a nursing home and got some sage advice from an elderly woman.

Elsewhere, Asher told JJ to get a tutor to help him confront a vulnerable time him his past through his term paper.

Watch All American Season 4 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

All American Season 4 Episode 14 Quotes

Every accomplishment is worth celebrating.

Olivia [to Spencer]

Olivia: There's nothing that a blueberry scone can' fix.
Coop: A scone? That's the white side of you coming out. Black folk don't eat nothing firmer than cornbread.

All American Season 4 Episode 14

All American Season 4 Episode 14 Photos

Different Plan - All American Season 4 Episode 14
Encouraging Words - All American Season 4 Episode 14
Living Arrangement - All American Season 4 Episode 14
Supporting Laura - All American Season 4 Episode 14
Accepting a Tutor - All American Season 4 Episode 14
Slow Start - All American Season 4 Episode 14
  1. All American
  2. All American Season 4
  3. All American Season 4 Episode 14
  4. Watch All American Online: Season 4 Episode 14