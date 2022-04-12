Watch All American Online: Season 4 Episode 14

Did Spencer manage to prove himself during practices?

On All American Season 4 Episode 14, the teen was still struggling to get acclimated to college life and the pressures of all the classes.

Meanwhile, Coop started a new job at a nursing home and got some sage advice from an elderly woman.

Elsewhere, Asher told JJ to get a tutor to help him confront a vulnerable time him his past through his term paper.

