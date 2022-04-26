Watch All American Online: Season 4 Episode 16

Did Spencer prove to be the best person for the coaching position?

On All American Season 4 Episode 16, the heat was turned up, leading to some shocking scenes.

Being Protective - All American Season 4 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Olivia's story made things complicated for Jordan and she had to make some changes.

Elsewhere, Patience had a release party for her new album and things got awkward for her and Coop.

Patience: Why you so stressed? It's all gonna get done.
Layla: Yup, by me.

Well, I always think you're hot. So maybe I'm the wrong person to ask.

Olivia [to Spencer]

