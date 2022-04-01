Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 14

Did Jenny get her wish?

On Big Sky Season 2 Episode 14, her suspicions about Travis continued to grow as she set out to prove the Bhuiliars were involved in a teenager's death.

Meanwhile, Veer disclosed the real reason behind his visit to Montana, complicating the case.

Elsewhere, a surprise visitor resurfaced in Montana, revealing a shocking secret about Lindor's past.

Who did not make it out alive?

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 14 Quotes

I love you, Travis. But this is too far. Just go bury your body, and I can't do this anymore.

Jenny

Travis: Do you trust me, Jenny?
Jenny: Do I trust you? The words every woman loves to hear.

