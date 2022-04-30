Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 19

Who managed to take down Erin's stalker?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 19, a man who was incarcerated for several years stalked Erin upon his release.

Erin Needs Help - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 19

Erin joined forces with Anthony and Danny to find out why she was being targeted.

Meanwhile, Jamie worked to save his badge when he was caught driving under the influence.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 19 Quotes

Eddie: Your dad won't let an innocent man hang.
Jamie: No. He can't come near this. No one in my family can.
Eddie: Why?
Jamie: The minute it even looks like strings are pulled, I'm done. I'll never have the respect of my cops again.

Henry: I saw the doctor for my physical last week.
Frank: I know.
Henry: He called this afternoon and said he wanted me to come in.
Frank: You feeling okay?
Henry: I feel fine. But when they call you to come in, it's never good news. And let's face it, I'm probably past my sell-by date.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 19

