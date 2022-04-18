Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 7 Episode 9

What happened to Alicia?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 9, more details about what happened in the bunker came to light.

Darkness Falls - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Morgan was left in shock after another big twist about Padre.

Elsewhere, Arno was on a mission of revenge, but we learned more details about his plan for Strand's tower.

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 9 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 9 Quotes

Alicia: Hey. Hello? How did I get here? Hey, I'm talking to you.
Paul: Hey. Easy.
Alicia: Didn't you hear me?
Paul: No. I didn't. I haven't heard a goddamn thing in months.
Alicia: What's going on? How did I get here?
Paul: You're gonna have to speak a lot slower if you expect me to read your lips.

Alicia: How did I get here?
Paul: I brought you here. I was coming back from a food run. Found you passed out in a barn about two miles north. Good thing I came along when I did. I checked on you, saw your arm... or what's left of your arm.
Alicia: That's quite a statement. I got bit. I wasn't gonna let him take it from me.
Paul: I figured if it had come from a bite, you would've turned by now. What's left of it didn't look infected. Still, you were burning up no matter how much medicine I gave you.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 9

