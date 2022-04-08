Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 17

at .

Did the gang find the traffickers before they struck again?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 17, Velasco turned to Benson for help when three girls in his hometown were trafficked to New York City.

Working Together - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 17

As Benson sent a team on the hunt for the suspects, she tried to locate the missing girls.

Meanwhile, Rollins and Carisi had the first major bump in the road.

How did they manage to navigate this very different element for them?

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 17 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 17 Quotes

Girl: I won't take these drugs and I won't give you my phone. It is not yours.
Goon: Don't you get it? We own you. Everything is ours. We don't ask. We demand.

Woman: These cops with you, Rosanny?
Benson: I'm Captain Benson and this is Detective Velasco from SVU.
Woman: SVU. I wish you'd come up here before that girl was killed.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 17

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 17 Photos

His Hometown - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 17
Working Together - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 17
The New Bureau Chief - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 17
Their Day in Court - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 17
Protecting Trafficked Girls - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 17
Fin Helps Velasco - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 17
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Season 23
  3. Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 17
  4. Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 17