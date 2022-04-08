Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 17

Did the gang find the traffickers before they struck again?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 17, Velasco turned to Benson for help when three girls in his hometown were trafficked to New York City.

As Benson sent a team on the hunt for the suspects, she tried to locate the missing girls.

Meanwhile, Rollins and Carisi had the first major bump in the road.

How did they manage to navigate this very different element for them?

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.