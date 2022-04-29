Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 16

Was Ken as mighty as the Salvatore students expected?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 16, things changed forever when the villain made his way to Earth.

Meanwhile, Cleo set out on a dangerous mission to take down Aurora, but she had to come to terms with her fate.

Elsewhere, Landon made a decision about his time in limbo, and how it could change things going forward.

Use the video above to watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.