Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 16

at .

Was Ken as mighty as the Salvatore students expected?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 16, things changed forever when the villain made his way to Earth.

Mighty Ken -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Cleo set out on a dangerous mission to take down Aurora, but she had to come to terms with her fate.

Elsewhere, Landon made a decision about his time in limbo, and how it could change things going forward.

Watch Legacies Season 4 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Legacies Season 4 Episode 16 Quotes

MG: I'll grab you a few more of these.
Hope: Oh, and more clothes. Something a little less...
MG: Terminator Hope?

Kaleb: There's no future except for the one that we make for ourselves.
Cleo: I wish I shared your confidence.
Kaleb: So share. There's plenty to go around.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 16

Legacies Season 4 Episode 16 Photos

Lizzie helps Hope -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 16
Mighty Ken -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 16
Angelic Hope closeup -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 16
Hope in peril -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 16
Jen in the library -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 16
Ethan in the library -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 16
  1. Legacies
  2. Legacies Season 4
  3. Legacies Season 4 Episode 16
  4. Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 16