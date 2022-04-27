Watch Mayans M.C. Online: Season 4 Episode 3

Was there a way forward for EZ and the Santo Padre Charter?

On Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3, a complicated mission across the border changed everything.

Meanwhile, Adelita's revenge mission gathered steam, but a new hurdle threatened her future.

Elsewhere, Coco struggled to put the past on the mountain behind him, but he had to confront the future.

Use the video above to watch Mayans M.C. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.