Watch Mayans M.C. Online: Season 4 Episode 3

Was there a way forward for EZ and the Santo Padre Charter?

On Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3, a complicated mission across the border changed everything.

EZ and His Dog - Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Adelita's revenge mission gathered steam, but a new hurdle threatened her future.

Elsewhere, Coco struggled to put the past on the mountain behind him, but he had to confront the future.

Watch Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3 Quotes

Do you have any idea what you've just fucking done?

EZ

Angel: What happened?
Coco: You know what happened.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3 Photos

Felipe Returns - Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3
EZ and His Dog - Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3
EZ Ponders - Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3
Angel Talks to His Brother - Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3
Talking it Out - Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3
Making a Deal - Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3
