Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3 Review: Self Portrait In Blue Bathroom

Actions have consequences, and there is no other show on TV that shows highlights it better than Mayans M.C.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3 was another hour that highlighted the struggles as these characters react to all of the big changes in their lives.

We'll start with Angel because, damn, how will Marcus react to EZ's first mission as Vice President going awry?

Granted, Angel pulled the trigger, but whatever happened in the desert will reflect on EZ as a leader.

The events leading up to the shooting were unsettling, and quite frankly, Angel reacted in the only way he could at that moment.

My theory is that Angel, EZ, and Manny will construct a cover story to explain Randall's death.

If you watch Mayans M.C. online, you know Manny and EZ didn't get off to the best of starts, but they have been working on being more cordial to one another.

The trio will probably find a way to brush the death under the rug.

EZ was visibly upset at his brother, but it's possible EZ didn't understand the true extent of what was happening.

EZ being promoted to Vice President came out of the left-field, but having some more power might ruffle some feathers.

Bishop has primarily kept the people below him loyal to the cause, but he's been struggling to keep it together of late.

Losing his stripes will irritate him even more, but he will also be mad about EZ getting the role.

Either way, Bishop's time on the show appears to be coming to an end, and the only way I see him surviving Mayans M.C. Season 4 is if the looming war with the Sons of Anarchy makes the entire group realize they need to work together to avoid extinction.

EZ's journey has been one of the most intriguing aspects of the series, and it's nice to see him working on himself.

Taking on a dog from the pound was a big stride.

We've witnessed him not being very good at relationships, and trying to build a connection with Sally proved to be a challenging endeavor.

Assuming he gets to keep his status as Vice President, maybe he'll get an upgrade in accommodation to reflect his job title.

Emily's life has changed dramatically from the previous three seasons. She fully understands that she could be killed at any moment or that her son could be scooped up by his father.

We have no clue what happened to Miguel, and unless we see him dying on-screen, I'll believe he's still out there, waiting to scheme his way back to the top spot.

I suspect Miguel will return just as Emily gets acclimated to this very different lifestyle.

It's harrowing watching her look over her shoulder at every turn, but she's doing what she thinks is the best way to ensure her son is safe.

Emily and Erin's relationship was never in a good place, but it's nice to see the sisters come together when they really need it.

Erin taking on her nephew as a full-time guardian is commendable, but she's also opening herself up as a target of Miguel's wrath.

We don't know yet how much power and influence he still has, but there's no way he'll allow these women to get away with hiding his son from him.

The best-case scenario would be that he got arrested, but he's the type of villain with connections across the globe.

Even if he got incarcerated, he would have someone out in the open doing his bidding, which wouldn't bode well for Erin and Emily.

You could see the visceral reaction in Emily when she realized her sister understood the protocol if she didn't ever show up for a meeting.

Emily will stop at nothing to get ahead of Miguel and keep those closest to her safe, and honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if she made her way to EZ for protection of some sort.

The series has to bring some of the storylines together because many feel so detached from the rest of the series.

Adelita's search for answers about her son is intense because she's one of the most unpredictable people on TV.

A part of her feels betrayed because she's been robbed of this time with her child, and once she gets the child, her revenge mission will probably go into overdrive.

As much as her taking the child home and starting a new life sounds appealing to this viewer, I doubt it will be enough to allow her to move on.

There is so much going on this season, and I hope that these storylines begin to mesh together as we approach the midway point.

It's hard to believe we're already three episodes deep. Usually, I'm against longer episode orders, but the creatives behind Mayans always manage to spin an organic yarn of plots to keep the series fresh.

"Self Portrait In Blue Bathroom" was another big installment that continued to switch things up.

It will be exciting to see all of this shake out because, let's face it, so much is at stake that it's hard not to be invested in what becomes of these characters.

What did you think of the shocking closing scene? Do you think Manny, EZ, and Angel will tell the truth?

What are your thoughts on Emily's plan to keep everyone safe?

Do you think Miguel is dead?

Hit the comments below.

Mayans M.C. continues Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.