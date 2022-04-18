Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 16

Did the team manage to locate Master Sergeant Boomer?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 16, a dangerous mission ensued when a military working dog was kidnapped.

Callen and Nate Getz - NCIS: Los Angeles

Meanwhile, Sam looked to sell his boat so he could take care of his father who suffered from Alzheimer's.

Elsewhere, Kensi and Deeks found themselves questioning their next move.

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 16 Online

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 16 Quotes

Sam: He's stubborn.
Callen: Ah! Imagine that!

Then why does it look like Assault on Precinct 13 in here?

Fatima [to Rountree]

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 16

Getting Help - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 16
Kensi's Calling - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 16
Nate's Back - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 16
Missing Military Dog - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 16
Master Sergeant Boomer - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 16
Helping Kilbride - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 16
