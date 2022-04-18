Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 16

Did the team manage to locate Master Sergeant Boomer?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 16, a dangerous mission ensued when a military working dog was kidnapped.

Meanwhile, Sam looked to sell his boat so he could take care of his father who suffered from Alzheimer's.

Elsewhere, Kensi and Deeks found themselves questioning their next move.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.