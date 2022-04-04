Watch Outlander Online: Season 6 Episode 5

Did Jamie and Claire make a grave mistake?

On Outlander Season 6 Episode 5, the pair found themselves facing rising tensions in the colonies.

Roger Is on a Mission - Outlander Season 6 Episode 5

The reason was that they attended a Loyalist event in Wilmington in honor of Flora MacDonald.

Meanwhile, a trip to the past left people shocked as more details about how things will change confused people.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Outlander Season 6 Episode 5 Quotes

Claire: And how is William?
John: Nearly as tall as me, and he bests me at chess almost every game.
Jamie: Well, I hope to have the honor of playing with him one day.
John: Well, it's not only chess. He talks of politics like a politician, of history like a historian, and his knowledge of literature and the modern languages is, well, I hardly know where to begin.

Jamie: Lord John. I didn't account you to be among Mistress MacDonald's many admirers.
John: It should come as no surprise. I have a particular fondness for reformed Jacobites.

Outlander Season 6 Episode 5

