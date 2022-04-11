Watch Outlander Online: Season 6 Episode 6

Did the team manage to save Claire's life?

On Outlander Season 6 Episode 6, out heroine was caught up in a dysentery epidemic on the Ridge.

As Jamie tried to be there for her during the most difficult time of her life, the Christies returned to the Ridge with a shocking bombshell.

What did the bombshell mean for the future of the Ridge?

Use the video above to watch Outlander online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.