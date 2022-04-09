Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 9 Episode 15

Did Cooper come into contact with his blackmailer?

On The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 15, tensions mounted when Cooper learned more about the person watching his every move.

Seeking Vengeance - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 14

However, the entire team was shocked when the search for the truth overlapped with the Task Force's latest case.

Meanwhile, Red was closer than ever to finding out the truth about the hit on Liz.

Elsewhere, a face from the past returned with a shocking warning.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 15 Quotes

Harold: Our conversation was consumed by confusion, anger, fear.
Lew: His or yours?
Harold: Both. This whole thing makes me sick to my stomach.

Marcus: Who the hell are you? How did you get in here?
Red: I should clarify. I'm not taking questions.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 15

